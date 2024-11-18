Princess Kate wore the trendiest Christmas jumper of all time - fact

The Princess of Wales is known for her stunningly chic and classic wardrobe. Coats, dresses, blazers - she's got you covered. But Christmas jumpers? Probably not.

This isn't entirely true, however. The beautiful wife of Prince William actually wore a truly great Christmas jumper alternative back in 2022, and it's definitely in the festive category.

WATCH: Kate reading The Owl Who Was Afraid of The Dark

The mother-of-three memorably read the classic children's bedtime story, The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, on CBeebies and wore a delightful Holland Cooper knit for the occasion.

© Kensington Palace The Princess of Wales beamed in the festive photograph

She also sported the jumper during a surprise appearance ahead of her Together at Christmas carol concert. In a video shared via her and Prince William's official Instagram account, Princess Kate could be seen hanging baubles on a Christmas tree illuminated with fairy lights, rocking the same style.

Kate's Holland Cooper jumper

The elegant yet cosy number screams Nordic glam and features an eye-catching embroidered trim on the neckline and sleeves, as well as statement gold buttons. It's clearly one of her favourite staples to bring out when the weather is colder.

This type of print is festive, but there are no zany Christmas trees or cheeky elves in sight. Teaming this type of number with jeans or tailored trousers on Christmas Day is an ideal way to add some festive cheer to your look without going over the top.

You can still purchase it today and it costs £179.

WATCH: Princess Kate reveals her dream in candid conversation with Roman Kemp

Known as the 'Fairisle Knit in Cream' the website says of the style: "Designed with a longer length and super high roll neck, the Fair Isle Knit's relaxed look and feel is perfect for pairing with jeans for an elevated everyday outfit. Created from an extra soft yarn with a traditional 'Fair Isle' design, this knit is a timeless piece for your wardrobe. Detailed with our iconic gold hardware on both the cuff and shoulders."

Cosy Cabin Fairisle Jumper from Joe Brown's

If Kate's choice is a little out of your price range, don't worry, we found some amazing lookalike pieces. This 'Cosy Cabin' style by Jo Browns comes in a wintery grey and is giving stylish Frozen vibes.

This Matalan Fair Isle jumper looks just like Kate's

This Matlan offering looks super similar to Kate's and comes in at just £24. Bargain!