Queen Letizia exudes style in waist-cinching burgundy dress with special meaning

Queen Letizia of Spain stunned in a figure-hugging burgundy dress as she attended the ceremony of the Gold Medals for Merit In Fine Arts Seville, Spain, alongside her husband King Felipe.

The high neck, long sleeved garment featured ribbed detailing and a stylish side slit, while the length was cut elegantly just above the ankle. The spanish Queen, 52, showed off her flawless figure by adding an oversized Hugo Boss Dana black belt with a square buckle to cinch her waist. The fashion mogul royal opted for a £100 San Sebastián INDI & COLD dress as a testimonial to spanish fashion and, more importantly, the textile industry in Valencia that has been badly affected by the floods.

The mother-of-two accessorised her chic plum look with a pair of Magrit pointed black pumps and her beloved matching leather black handbag by Carolina Herrera that she has owned since 2022. Her brunette looks were fashioned into an effortless straight style, while the front pieces of hair were tucked sleekly behind her ears to unveil her luxurious pearl drop earrings. Letizia sourced these Nanuk Long Golden earrings from Sure Jewels, a family jewellery store located in Alfafar.

King Felipe, 56, oozed suave in a sophisticated black suit which he paired with a crisp white shirt and purple tie to match his wife's burgundy number.

The spanish ministry of culture awards the Gold Medal for Merit in the Fine Arts to individuals and organisations leading the artistic and cultural scene in the country as well as those at the forefront of the dialogue around artistic heritage.

The outing comes after the pair posed for their new royal portraits captured by renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz. The royals were pictured inside the opulent Gasparini Hall at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

Letizia exuded glamour in a black strapless gown that featured ruched detailing across the bodice by spanish courtier Cristóbal Balenciaga. Letizia is clearly enjoying donning festive rogue shades as the regal look was complete with a red satin shawl that draped around her arms.

The breathtaking gown was accessorised with sparkling objects of desire that frosted around the queen's ears and neck. Letizia donned Queen Ena's Diamond Riviere necklace and diamond drop earrings. Her brunette locks were styled in glamorous blowout waves that lay behind her shoulders, while the spanish royal gazed fiercely into the camera.

King Felipe appeared just as grand as he posed in his military uniform. The royal commemorated the tenth year of his reign back in June.

The release of the portraits comes after King Felipe and Queen Letizia celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in May. For her wedding, Letizia kept with her love for spanish couturier's as she stunned in a silk wedding dress that was embellished with elegant embroidery and featured a dramatic train.