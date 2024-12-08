Queen Mary sports rarely-seen diamond wedding gift

Queen Mary epitomised understated elegance on Friday as she stepped out to welcome Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to Amalienborg Palace for his state visit to Denmark.

The Danish Queen, 52, was seen alongside her husband King Frederik on the steps of the palace wearing a gorgeous tailored coat - the 'Finchley' style from The Fold.

© Getty The figure-flattering garment featured a wrap front and was secured at the waist with two buttons. A grey dress peeked out from underneath to match her 'Gianvito Rossi 85' grey suede pumps.



© Getty The star of the show was Mary's special brooch. Her diamond accessory was a wedding gift from her late father-in-law Prince Henrik and was passed down to Frederik's bride from his mother, Countess Renée de Monpezat's collection.



© Getty It was an outfit elevated with not only one stunning accessory as Mary topped off her look with an ethereal leaf-shaped hat by Susanne Juul and the 'Vega Ocean Pearl' earrings by Dulong.



© Alamy Queen Mary's tiara appearance Later that day, the Australian-born royal stepped it up sartorially as she arrived for a gala dinner at Christiansborg Palace to honour President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's visit.

© Alamy The mother of four was seen in her newly reimagined Diamond Bandeau tiara which was recently transformed from a diamond necklace.



© Alamy To accompany her brand new tiara, King Frederik's wife wore a beautiful black leg-split gown with diamantes over the shoulders and sleeves. Her look was rounded off with black patent pumps from Gianvito Rossi and 'Belle Epoque' earrings from Bruun Rasmussen.



© Getty Queen Mary's recent looks Prior to her tiara outing, Mary was seen on a rare red carpet occasion with her husband and children Princess Josephine, Prince Vincent, and Princess Isabella, 17, for the re-premiere of The Nutcracker ballet at Tivoli Concert Hall in Copenhagen.

© Keld Navntoft The royal matriarch looked lovely in the white 'Kido' coat from Joseph over the 'Jacqui B' dress from Saloni and the 'Gainsbourg 85' boots from Aquazzura.