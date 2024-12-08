Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary sports rarely-seen diamond wedding gift
Subscribe
Queen Mary sports rarely-seen diamond wedding gift
Elke BÜdenbender, Queen Mary of Denmark, King Frederik X and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier pose in smart dress© Getty

Queen Mary sports rarely-seen diamond wedding gift

King Frederik and his wife hosted Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Queen Mary epitomised understated elegance on Friday as she stepped out to welcome Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to Amalienborg Palace for his state visit to Denmark. 

The Danish Queen, 52, was seen alongside her husband King Frederik on the steps of the palace wearing a gorgeous tailored coat - the 'Finchley' style from The Fold. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Queen Mary transforms diamond necklace into dazzling tiara
The couple with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi © Getty

The figure-flattering garment featured a wrap front and was secured at the waist with two buttons. A grey dress peeked out from underneath to match her 'Gianvito Rossi 85' grey suede pumps.  

Crown Princess Mary looking sideways in tiara© Getty

The star of the show was Mary's special brooch. Her diamond accessory was a wedding gift from her late father-in-law Prince Henrik and was passed down to Frederik's bride from his mother, Countess Renée de Monpezat's collection.

Queen Mary of Denmark, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and King Frederik stand to attention© Getty

It was an outfit elevated with not only one stunning accessory as Mary topped off her look with an ethereal leaf-shaped hat by Susanne Juul and the 'Vega Ocean Pearl' earrings by Dulong.

Queen Mary wearing the Rose Stone tiara© Alamy

Queen Mary's tiara appearance

Later that day, the Australian-born royal stepped it up sartorially as she arrived for a gala dinner at Christiansborg Palace to honour President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's visit.

Queen Mary seated at Egypt state banquet© Alamy

The mother of four was seen in her newly reimagined Diamond Bandeau tiara which was recently transformed from a diamond necklace.

Queen Mary wore a repeat thigh split gown© Alamy

To accompany her brand new tiara, King Frederik's wife wore a beautiful black leg-split gown with diamantes over the shoulders and sleeves. Her look was rounded off with black patent pumps from Gianvito Rossi and 'Belle Epoque' earrings from Bruun Rasmussen.

Frederik and Mary with their kids at the ballet© Getty

Queen Mary's recent looks

Prior to her tiara outing, Mary was seen on a rare red carpet occasion with her husband and children Princess Josephine, Prince Vincent, and Princess Isabella, 17, for the re-premiere of The Nutcracker ballet at Tivoli Concert Hall in Copenhagen.

The Queen was joined by her family at the ballet © Keld Navntoft

The royal matriarch looked lovely in the white 'Kido' coat from Joseph over the 'Jacqui B' dress from Saloni and the 'Gainsbourg 85' boots from Aquazzura.

Queen Mary stepping out in grey suit© Getty

DISCOVER: Queen Mary is mesmerising in Pearl Poire tiara and glittering gown

She also nailed workwear chic in a grey suit from Joseph teamed with the 'Saffiano Double Bag' from Prada at the AFTRYK event hosted by the Mary Foundation.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

COMING UP...

  • Kings who died in battle
  • Princess Catherine's festive wardrobe
  • Christmas at Windsor Castle

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More