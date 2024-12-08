Queen Mary sports rarely-seen diamond wedding gift

Queen Mary epitomised understated elegance on Friday as she stepped out to welcome Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to Amalienborg Palace for his state visit to Denmark.
The Danish Queen, 52, was seen alongside her husband King Frederik on the steps of the palace wearing a gorgeous tailored coat - the 'Finchley' style from The Fold.
The figure-flattering garment featured a wrap front and was secured at the waist with two buttons. A grey dress peeked out from underneath to match her 'Gianvito Rossi 85' grey suede pumps.
The star of the show was Mary's special brooch. Her diamond accessory was a wedding gift from her late father-in-law Prince Henrik and was passed down to Frederik's bride from his mother, Countess Renée de Monpezat's collection.
It was an outfit elevated with not only one stunning accessory as Mary topped off her look with an ethereal leaf-shaped hat by Susanne Juul and the 'Vega Ocean Pearl' earrings by Dulong.
Queen Mary's tiara appearance
Later that day, the Australian-born royal stepped it up sartorially as she arrived for a gala dinner at Christiansborg Palace to honour President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's visit.
The mother of four was seen in her newly reimagined Diamond Bandeau tiara which was recently transformed from a diamond necklace.
To accompany her brand new tiara, King Frederik's wife wore a beautiful black leg-split gown with diamantes over the shoulders and sleeves. Her look was rounded off with black patent pumps from Gianvito Rossi and 'Belle Epoque' earrings from Bruun Rasmussen.
Queen Mary's recent looks
Prior to her tiara outing, Mary was seen on a rare red carpet occasion with her husband and children Princess Josephine, Prince Vincent, and Princess Isabella, 17, for the re-premiere of The Nutcracker ballet at Tivoli Concert Hall in Copenhagen.
The royal matriarch looked lovely in the white 'Kido' coat from Joseph over the 'Jacqui B' dress from Saloni and the 'Gainsbourg 85' boots from Aquazzura.
DISCOVER: Queen Mary is mesmerising in Pearl Poire tiara and glittering gown
She also nailed workwear chic in a grey suit from Joseph teamed with the 'Saffiano Double Bag' from Prada at the AFTRYK event hosted by the Mary Foundation.
