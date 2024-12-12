Queen Letizia dazzles in Barbie-inspired two-piece

Queen Letizia of Spain stunned in a pale pink co-ord on Wednesday as she and her husband, King Felipe VI, were greeted by the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Italian capital.

© Getty Images Queen Letizia of Spain looked pretty in pink during her trip to Rome

The Spanish royals embarked on a two-day state visit to Rome, with Letizia donning a slew of chic outfits during the trip.

Letizia hopped on the Barbie-core trend as she oozed glamour in a pale pink tweed skirt embellished with intricate lace embroidery. The fitted pencil skirt, which was cut elegantly below the knee, was coupled with a matching tailored jacket adorned with pearls down the front. The suit jacket featured princess-style puff sleeves and was cinched at the waist.

The Spanish queen's Barbie look was complete with a pair of matching pointed-toe heels and handbag. Letizia's dark brown locks were styled into an effortless blow dry and tucked behind her ears to show off a pair of gold and diamond stud earrings that glistened beneath.

The mother-of-two kept her makeup minimal and radiant with a brown smokey eye, a pinch of rosy blush, and a rose stained lip.

© Getty Images The royal couple were greeted by Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

King Felipe also dressed up for the special occasion and appeared suave in a black, sleek suit layered over the top of a crisp white shirt and pale blue tie. The royal couple were photographed with Giorgia Meloni on the steps of Villa Doria Pamphilii, the government headquarters.

The Italian Prime Minister exuded sophistication in a velvet beige suit which featured a double-breasted blazer adorned with gold buttons and a pair of wide-leg trousers that drowned over the pointed-toe heels hidden beneath. Giorgia layered the tailored number over a smart nude shirt. Her blonde locks were fashioned into soft waves, while her makeup was kept natural with a smudge of gold eyeshadow.

Later that day, the royal couple attended a glamorous gala dinner hosted by Sergio Mattarella, the Italian president. Queen Letizia dazzled in a sleek black gown as she was welcomed by Sergio at the Quirinal Palace.

© Shutterstock Letizia's jaw-dropping gown

The little black dress featured a traditional tulle bodice, while the figure-hugging maxi skirt showed off Letizia's flawless figure. Opting for a chic look, Letizia's jewellery was kept subtle and dainty with a stack of diamond bracelets and a pair of silver drop earrings.

The Spanish royal's luscious locks were styled into a side parting with glamorous curls, while her makeup was heavier than usual as she opted for a smokey eye and dark berry lip.

© Shutterstock The Spanish king delivered a speech during the gala

Felipe complimented his wife's elegant look with a charming black tuxedo suit. During his speech at the banquet, the king said: "We are the Mediterranean; we are Latin and we are the lingua franca; we are the classical world and the Renaissance; we are humanism; we are vibrant urban life, municipalism, commerce, freedoms.

"And we are the Enlightenment, science, academia; the desire to travel and to learn, the curiosity for discoveries; the ethical commitment to a fairer and better world."