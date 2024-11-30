Queen Letizia oozes chic in luxurious dress as she enjoys date night with King Felipe

Queen Letizia of Spain stunned in a sophisticated beige dress as she enjoyed a date night at the opera with her husband King Felipe on Friday evening.

The mother-of-two exuded style during the opening night of the opera Il Trittico in Bilbao, northern Spain. The Spanish royal donned a long-sleeved fancy frock embellished with glamorous golden strips of ribbon down the front. The garment featured a simple collared-neckline and the length was cut elegantly just above the ankle.

Letizia accessorised the luxurious look with a pair of matching glossy beige pointed slingback kitten heels and a chic clutch bag. The fashionable royal's brunette locks were styled with a soft wave, while she kept the front pieces behind her ear to flaunt a pair of dainty gold drop earrings.

King Felipe complimented his wife's minimalist yet opulent look as he donned a suave black suit paired with a pale blue tie and crisp white shirt.

The royal couple's sighting at the opera comes as no surprise – the pair are known for their love of the arts and often attend performances across Spain.

Prior to the four-hour showcase, the Spanish queen was pictured greeting the impressive opera performers. Letizia and Felipe were also joined by the president of Bilbao's opera association, Juan Carlos Matellanes, and the mayor of the city, Juan Mari Aburto.

The pair's date night comes after their recent attendance at the ceremony of the Gold Medals for Merit In Fine Arts Seville, Spain.

Queen Letizia appeared equally glamorous for the outing as she stunned in a £100 figure-hugging burgundy dress that she sourced from San Sebastián INDI & COLD. The stylish dress was a testimonial to spanish fashion and, more importantly, the textile industry in Valencia that has been badly affected by the floods.

The Spanish Queen often supports local labels and even donned a pair of Nanuk Long Golden earrings from Sure Jewels, a family jewellery store located in Alfafar. Letizia's favourite designer is, however, spanish courtier Cristóbal Balenciaga.

For the couple's new royal portraits captured by renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz, Letizia oozed glamour in a Balenciaga black strapless gown that featured ruched detailing across the bodice. The royals were pictured inside the opulent Gasparini Hall at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

However, the mother-of-two is also partial to affordable, high street brands and even sported a chic three-piece suit from Mango for the 85th Madrid Press Association Awards. The jacket, which retails at just over £60 was teamed with a smart pair of straight-cut tailored trousers and waistcoat, with the total mottled grey wool look amounting to £140.