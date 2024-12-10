Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pregnant Princess Sofia glistens in wedding tiara - and it can be worn six different ways
Pregnant Princess Sofia glistens in wedding tiara - and it can be worn six different ways
Princess Sofia at Nobel Prize Banquet 2024© Getty

Princess Sofia glistens in wedding tiara - and it can be worn six different ways

Prince Carl Philip's wife made an appearance alongside Crown Princess Victoria  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
6 minutes ago
Princess Sofia looked truly mesmerizing on Tuesday evening as she stepped out alongside her husband at the Nobel Banquet at the Blue Hall of Stockholm City Hall after the Nobel Prize Award Ceremony.

Prince Carl Philip's wife, 40, was seen wearing the Palmette tiara - possibly one of the most versatile royal headpieces as it can be worn six different ways! 

On this occasion, Sofia opted for her dark blue sapphire toppers, which she debuted back in April at the Finland state banquet.

The royal was gifted the jewels from her in-laws, King Carl XVI and Queen Silvia, as a wedding present in 2015.

It features a diamond base with glittering palm-tree motifs, which can be topped with an array of jewels.

Princess Sofia wore her wedding tiara with sapphire toppers© Getty
Princess Sofia wore her wedding tiara with sapphire toppers

Sofia originally wore the headpiece with emerald toppers for her nuptials, but since then, she's been seen wearing pearls, turquoise, topaz and citrine gemstones. 

The sapphire headpiece was the perfect accessory to her beautiful Yves Klein Blue bump-skimming gown by Soeren Le Schmidt, which featured a caped overlay and a flattering pleated band.

For shoes, the expectant mother wore silver metallic heels and for her complementary jewels, the royal wore sapphire drop earrings and a diamond bracelet. 

Sofia wore a Yves Klein Blue design by Soeren Le Schmidt© Getty
Sofia wore a Yves Klein Blue design by Soeren Le Schmidt

Also in attendance was Sofia's sister-in-law, Crown Princess Victoria. The future Queen of Sweden was the star of the show in a lavender and grey tulle gown and the Baden Fringe tiara.

Meanwhile, Queen Sofia and her youngest daughter, Princess Madeleine, opted for sequined evening dresses.

The royals made a glamorous appearance at the Nobel Prize Ceremony© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock
The royals wowed at the ceremony

Princess Sofia's Nobel Banquet moments

Princess Sofia in black gown arm in arm with prize winner© Getty
Princess Sofia was a vision in a Gothic gown

It is not the first time the mother of three has attended the Nobel Banquet and in 2023, she pulled out one of her best looks. 

The former model walked arm in arm with Nobel Prize laureate in Physiology or Medicine, Drew Weissman wearing a dramatic Andiata gown featuring a black skirt and fitted long-sleeved bodice.

Princess Sofia smiling in tiara© Getty
Princess Sofia re-wore her wedding tiara

It was teamed with her dazzling Palmette tiara and the choker, necklace, and bracelets from Swarovski's 'Mesmera' collection.

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Princess Sofia of Sweden arrive for a banquet© Getty
Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Princess Sofia of Sweden arrive for the banquet in 2022

Meanwhile, in 2022 the Princess opted for a bespoke Ida Lanto gown made from the most elegant powder blue organza that featured hand-painted and handmade silk and cotton flowers courtesy of Tim Mårtenson.

Princess Sofia of Sweden wearing a blue dress and silver tiara© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock
Princess Sofia of Sweden wearing a blue dress and silver tiara

She swapped her emeralds for glistening sapphires on this occasion and has made it a tradition to re-wear her wedding tiara to the banquet, swapping out the coloured stones to suit her chosen look each time.

Princess Sofia's recent outfits

woman walking along cobbled stones in black dress© Iwi Onodera
Princess Sofia is the royal patron of Sophiahemmet University

The royal has made a handful of public outings since announcing her pregnancy in September. She oozed evening elegance when she headed out for the Sophiahemmet University graduation ceremony at Stockholm City Hall as patron of the institution. 

Princess Sofia wore designer heels© Iwi Onodera
Princess Sofia wore designer heels

The royal chose a bump-flattering Rodebjer cape dress with sheer black tights and the chicest patent black pumps from royal staple brand, Gianvito Rossi.

Princess Sofia in black trousers and top© Getty
Princess Sofia wore all black for a daytime engagement

She also opted for all black in the form of a loose-fitting blouse and trousers to visit the Viktor Rydberg primary school to celebrate its inauguration in October.

