Princess Sofia glistens in wedding tiara - and it can be worn six different ways

Princess Sofia looked truly mesmerizing on Tuesday evening as she stepped out alongside her husband at the Nobel Banquet at the Blue Hall of Stockholm City Hall after the Nobel Prize Award Ceremony.
Prince Carl Philip's wife, 40, was seen wearing the Palmette tiara - possibly one of the most versatile royal headpieces as it can be worn six different ways!
On this occasion, Sofia opted for her dark blue sapphire toppers, which she debuted back in April at the Finland state banquet.
The royal was gifted the jewels from her in-laws, King Carl XVI and Queen Silvia, as a wedding present in 2015.
It features a diamond base with glittering palm-tree motifs, which can be topped with an array of jewels.
Sofia originally wore the headpiece with emerald toppers for her nuptials, but since then, she's been seen wearing pearls, turquoise, topaz and citrine gemstones.
The sapphire headpiece was the perfect accessory to her beautiful Yves Klein Blue bump-skimming gown by Soeren Le Schmidt, which featured a caped overlay and a flattering pleated band.
For shoes, the expectant mother wore silver metallic heels and for her complementary jewels, the royal wore sapphire drop earrings and a diamond bracelet.
Also in attendance was Sofia's sister-in-law, Crown Princess Victoria. The future Queen of Sweden was the star of the show in a lavender and grey tulle gown and the Baden Fringe tiara.
Meanwhile, Queen Sofia and her youngest daughter, Princess Madeleine, opted for sequined evening dresses.
Princess Sofia's Nobel Banquet moments
It is not the first time the mother of three has attended the Nobel Banquet and in 2023, she pulled out one of her best looks.
The former model walked arm in arm with Nobel Prize laureate in Physiology or Medicine, Drew Weissman wearing a dramatic Andiata gown featuring a black skirt and fitted long-sleeved bodice.
It was teamed with her dazzling Palmette tiara and the choker, necklace, and bracelets from Swarovski's 'Mesmera' collection.
Meanwhile, in 2022 the Princess opted for a bespoke Ida Lanto gown made from the most elegant powder blue organza that featured hand-painted and handmade silk and cotton flowers courtesy of Tim Mårtenson.
She swapped her emeralds for glistening sapphires on this occasion and has made it a tradition to re-wear her wedding tiara to the banquet, swapping out the coloured stones to suit her chosen look each time.
Princess Sofia's recent outfits
The royal has made a handful of public outings since announcing her pregnancy in September. She oozed evening elegance when she headed out for the Sophiahemmet University graduation ceremony at Stockholm City Hall as patron of the institution.
The royal chose a bump-flattering Rodebjer cape dress with sheer black tights and the chicest patent black pumps from royal staple brand, Gianvito Rossi.
DISCOVER: Princess Sofia shows off baby bump for the first time in spellbinding red dress
She also opted for all black in the form of a loose-fitting blouse and trousers to visit the Viktor Rydberg primary school to celebrate its inauguration in October.
