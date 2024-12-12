Princess Sofia glows in borrowed bump-skimming sequin gown and rarely-seen tiara

Princess Sofia looked truly radiant on Wednesday evening as she stepped out for a royal dinner in honour of the Nobel Laureates at the Royal Palace in Stockholm.

Prince Carl Philip's wife, 40, looked beautiful as she floated through the Palace in a stunning midnight blue Par Engsheden gown which was previously worn by her sister-in-law Crown Princess Victoria.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 5 times royals recycled their outfits

© Shutterstock The sequinned ballgown featured unusual three-quarter-length sleeves, a boat neckline, and a figure-flattering fit. The floor-length number with a gorgeous train was teamed with a pair of gold stilettos, the 'Denise' style from Stinaa.J and a milky manicure to show off her engagement ring in all its glittering glory.



© Shutterstock The pièce de résistance was undeniably her heirloom tiara. The dazzling Swedish Aquamarine Kokoshnik Tiara is thought to originally belonged to Margaret of Connaught who was seen in the tiara at her pre-wedding gala in 1932.



© Shutterstock The tiara has previously been worn by Sofia's sister-in-law Princess Madeleine who wore the Napoleonic Cut-Steel Tiara on Wednesday evening. Sofia also wore a pair of aquamarine and diamond drop earrings.



© Getty Princess Sofia's week in tiaras The Swedish Aquamarine Kokoshnik Tiara is not the only glittering diadem worn by the Princess this week. On Tuesday evening, the mother of three accompanied her husband to the Nobel Banquet at the Blue Hall of Stockholm City Hall after the Nobel Prize Award Ceremony.

© Getty The former model wore the highly versatile Palmette tiara which can be worn in six different ways with different coloured stones from aquamarines to emeralds.



© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock King Carl Gustaf's daughter-in-law wore her wedding tiara with a cobalt Soeren Le Schmidt gown with an asymmetrical neckline and one boxy shoulder.



© Getty Princess Sofia's pregnancy Both gowns flattered the Princess' baby bump beautifully. Sofia and Carl announced they are expecting their fourth child in September via an Instagram post shared by the royal court. DISCOVER: Princess Sofia shows off baby bump for the first time in spellbinding red dress

The expectant mother was said to be "doing well" and she is expected to welcome the royal baby in February 2025.