Princess Sofia glows in borrowed bump-skimming sequin gown and rarely-seen tiara

Pregnant Princess Sofia rocks borrowed bump-skimming sequin gown and rarely-seen tiara
Princess Sofia in blue sequin gown and tiara© Shutterstock

Prince Carl Philip's wife attended a royal dinner at the palace

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
4 minutes ago
Princess Sofia looked truly radiant on Wednesday evening as she stepped out for a royal dinner in honour of the Nobel Laureates at the Royal Palace in Stockholm.

Prince Carl Philip's wife, 40, looked beautiful as she floated through the Palace in a stunning midnight blue Par Engsheden gown which was previously worn by her sister-in-law Crown Princess Victoria

Princess Sofia in blue sequin dress and tiara with Prince Carl Philip© Shutterstock

The sequinned ballgown featured unusual three-quarter-length sleeves, a boat neckline, and a figure-flattering fit. 

The floor-length number with a gorgeous train was teamed with a pair of gold stilettos, the 'Denise' style from Stinaa.J and a milky manicure to show off her engagement ring in all its glittering glory.

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip in formal dress© Shutterstock

The pièce de résistance was undeniably her heirloom tiara. The dazzling Swedish Aquamarine Kokoshnik Tiara is thought to originally belonged to Margaret of Connaught who was seen in the tiara at her pre-wedding gala in 1932.

Princess Sofia sat at royal dinner side on in tiara© Shutterstock

The tiara has previously been worn by Sofia's sister-in-law Princess Madeleine who wore the Napoleonic Cut-Steel Tiara on Wednesday evening. Sofia also wore a pair of aquamarine and diamond drop earrings.

Sofia wore a Yves Klein Blue design by Soeren Le Schmidt© Getty

Princess Sofia's week in tiaras

The Swedish Aquamarine Kokoshnik Tiara is not the only glittering diadem worn by the Princess this week. 

On Tuesday evening, the mother of three accompanied her husband to the Nobel Banquet at the Blue Hall of Stockholm City Hall after the Nobel Prize Award Ceremony.

Princess Sofia at Nobel Prize Banquet 2024© Getty

The former model wore the highly versatile Palmette tiara which can be worn in six different ways with different coloured stones from aquamarines to emeralds.

The royals made a glamorous appearance at the Nobel Prize Ceremony© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock

King Carl Gustaf's daughter-in-law wore her wedding tiara with a cobalt Soeren Le Schmidt gown with an asymmetrical neckline and one boxy shoulder.

Princess Sofia of Sweden and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden visit a consultant unit for refugees during the first day of their trip to Dalarna on October 5, 2015 in © Getty

Princess Sofia's pregnancy

Both gowns flattered the Princess' baby bump beautifully. Sofia and Carl announced they are expecting their fourth child in September via an Instagram post shared by the royal court.

DISCOVER: Princess Sofia shows off baby bump for the first time in spellbinding red dress

The expectant mother was said to be "doing well" and she is expected to welcome the royal baby in February 2025.

