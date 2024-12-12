Princess Sofia glows in borrowed bump-skimming sequin gown and rarely-seen tiara

The sequinned ballgown featured unusual three-quarter-length sleeves, a boat neckline, and a figure-flattering fit.
The floor-length number with a gorgeous train was teamed with a pair of gold stilettos, the 'Denise' style from Stinaa.J and a milky manicure to show off her engagement ring in all its glittering glory.
The pièce de résistance was undeniably her heirloom tiara. The dazzling Swedish Aquamarine Kokoshnik Tiara is thought to originally belonged to Margaret of Connaught who was seen in the tiara at her pre-wedding gala in 1932.
The tiara has previously been worn by Sofia's sister-in-law Princess Madeleine who wore the Napoleonic Cut-Steel Tiara on Wednesday evening. Sofia also wore a pair of aquamarine and diamond drop earrings.
Princess Sofia's week in tiaras
The Swedish Aquamarine Kokoshnik Tiara is not the only glittering diadem worn by the Princess this week.
On Tuesday evening, the mother of three accompanied her husband to the Nobel Banquet at the Blue Hall of Stockholm City Hall after the Nobel Prize Award Ceremony.
The former model wore the highly versatile Palmette tiara which can be worn in six different ways with different coloured stones from aquamarines to emeralds.
King Carl Gustaf's daughter-in-law wore her wedding tiara with a cobalt Soeren Le Schmidt gown with an asymmetrical neckline and one boxy shoulder.
Princess Sofia's pregnancy
Both gowns flattered the Princess' baby bump beautifully. Sofia and Carl announced they are expecting their fourth child in September via an Instagram post shared by the royal court.
The expectant mother was said to be "doing well" and she is expected to welcome the royal baby in February 2025.
