Duchess Sophie is positively glowing in photos from under-the-radar outing

Duchess Sophie looked lovely in new photos released from a recent engagement with the Foundation of Light that went under the radar.

The 59-year-old royal, who is patron of Sunderland AFC's official charity, was pictured in a chic white dress and smart grey blazer in the images. While the photographs appeared on social media this week, it seems the engagement actually took place back in November.

© Foundation of Light Duchess Sophie looked lovely during a recent engagement with the Foundation of Light that went under the radar

Sharing some first-look photos of the special lunch at St James's Palace, the Foundation of Light's official X (Twitter) account wrote: "Our Royal Patron Duchess of Edinburgh hosts very special St James's Palace lunch for our supporters."

Sophie looked lovely in her dress, crafted from a soft woven material and featuring a mock neck collar.

Her single-breasted wool blazer was the perfect transitional piece, providing extra warmth while also looking smart.

© Foundation of Light Photos of the special lunch at St James's Palace have been released one month after the event took place

She accessorised with her go-to gold necklace; a sentimental piece that retails for £1,085. The statement bling is engraved with the words "love the life you live, live the life you love" and comes from Cassandra Goad.

The pendant is inspired by a quote from Bob Marley and has been a mainstay in her jewellery rotation ever since she debuted it in 2022.

Foundation of Light event

© Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh's winter style game has been on point

The lunch saw the Foundation of Light's most loyal supporters gather at St James' Palace to celebrate their support and the charity's achievements.

The Foundation of Light has had a huge impact on lives across the North East in terms of education, sport, health, and employability programmes.

According to their official website, Chairman Bob Murray CBE told guests: "The work of the Foundation is only possible thanks to the generosity and belief of our supporters. The event at St James's Palace allows us to celebrate not just what we’ve achieved, but also what’s to come as we continue to grow and expand our reach.

© Getty Prince Edward and his wife will travel to Sandringham for Christmas

"The Foundation of Light extends its deepest gratitude to The Duchess of Edinburgh for her continued patronage and inspiring leadership and we are grateful to have had this special occasion to celebrate those who continue to offer the charity their unwavering support, including our dedicated staff and volunteers, who remain integral to our ongoing success."

Duchess Sophie's Christmas plans

Duchess Sophie is expected to join King Charles and Queen Camilla at Sandringham to celebrate Christmas.

© Getty Sophie's children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex are expected to take part in the Christmas Day walkabout

She will be joined by her husband Prince Edward and her children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex during the annual Christmas Day walkabout en route to St Mary Magdalene church.

Also making their way to Norfolk for the festive period are the Prince and Princess of Wales, accompanied by their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi following a last-minute change of plans.