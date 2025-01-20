Duchess Sophie wears the most flattering £950 birthday trousers we've seen

Happy Birthday to the Duchess of Edinburgh! The wife of Prince Edward turned 60 on Monday and has never looked better. The stylish royal released a new portrait to mark her special day.

It was shot by fashion and portrait photographer Christina Ebenezer and shows the blonde beauty posing in a window alcove at Bagshot Park, rocking a chic black jumper and a pleated skirt in a buttery, cream hue, topped with Jimmy Choo heels.

This picture was nestled alongside two other snaps from a previous occasion when they appeared on social media. The other images showed Sophie wearing a very flattering pair of wide-legged trousers by one of the royal's favourite designers, Emilia Wickstead. Sophie's trousers are sadly a past-season buy and known as the 'Hullinie Cloqué Wide-Leg Pants'.

© Getty Sophie often wears the wide-legged trousers by Emilia Wickstead

They are super flattering on all body shapes as not only do they skim the body, but the high cut snatches the waist in and elongates the shape.

Emilia Wickstead trousers cost around £950 a pop, so we know that the royal would have paid this amount for her trews, which she has worn countless times.

Emilia Wickstead chats royal fashion

Designer Emilia Wickstead is adored by not only Sophie, but the Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice, too. Previously speaking to HELLO! about her design ethos, the New Zealand native said: "The inspiration for the brand is definitely old-world couture. As for design, I gravitate to traditional styles but mix it with an element of surprise. Whether it's a big sash bow in the back or an unexpected fabric, it all needs to work together."

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales often wears Emilia Wickstead clothes

She added: "I believe in shopping for investment pieces that are fashion-forward but have a classic element. I really think that's the ideal balance and what defines a really chic, personal style."

© Getty Princess Beatrice looked stunning in her Emilia Wickstead dress during Ascot 2024

Discussing her thoughts on Princess Kate's penchant for her dresses and coats, Emilia explained: "Kate is a great brand ambassador for British designers, and it’s such an honour and privilege to think she would like to wear your clothing. There is so much talent in British fashion, a real cookie jar of different aesthetics with designers like Mary Katrantzou, Erdem, Christopher Kane, J.W Anderson and Simone Rocha."