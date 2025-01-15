Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie, 59, rocks waist-defining skirt in the boldest colour - and vampy new lipstick
The Duchess of Edinburgh in Horatio's Garden during a visit to the National Spinal Injuries Centre in Stoke Mandeville Hospital near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire. Picture date: Thursday November 14, 2024. © PA Images via Getty Images

Duchess Sophie rocks waist-defining skirt in the boldest colour - and vampy new lipstick

Prince Edward's wife just schooled us all on the art of color blocking

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
On Wednesday afternoon, the gorgeous Duchess of Edinburgh visited the Community Shop Lambeth and L'Arche London and looked stunning as she was shown around the establishment.

The beautiful mother-of-two chased the January blues away in her fabulous outfit, which consisted of some serious classic pieces; a knitted top, green, midaxi skirt with a tailored, high waistband, and she added a cosy yet timeless white coat, boots, and a smattering of gold jewellery.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh visits "The Company Shop - community hub" on January 15, 2025 in London, England. © Getty
Sophie sported a vampy berry lip at her latest engagement

When colour blocking like Sophie, who has teamed white, green and burgundy together, it's always best to use shades that complement, not clash.

We also noticed that the wife of Prince Edward had switched up her makeup look, and sported a deep, cranberry coloured lipstick. 

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh visits "The Company Shop - community hub" on January 15, 2025 in London, England.© Getty
Sophie wowed in her bold green skirt

How radiant does she look? The vibrant shade really lifts her complexion.

 Sophie's festive look

This is the first time we have seen the blonde royal in 2025 - we last spotted her in December, at Sandringham for the Christmas church visit. Sophie displayed the style credentials she has become known for in the last few years, looking the picture of festive perfection in a cornflower blue belted midi dress by one of the royals' go-to designers, Emilia Wickstead.

Duchess Sophie stunned in blue© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock
Sophie looked stunning on Christmas Day

The Duchess topped her look off with a blue veiled hat from Jane Taylor, tan Reiss knee-high boots and a mint Strathberry crossbody bag. 

We loved her hair; the royal stylishly wore her blonde hair in a low ponytail and kept her makeup natural with shimmery pink eyeshadow and a matching lip.

Duchess Sophie's fashion inspirations

In 2021, during a special engagement with the British Fashion Council, when the royal was asked whose style she most admires, Sophie said: "Angelina Jolie - I always think she looks amazing - and also Queen Rania of Jordan always looks stunning."

) Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, in her role as Patron, visits The Lighthouse on December 18, 2024 in Woking, England© Getty Images
Sophie is known for her chic style

Speaking about royal fashion and its significance during the 2016 documentary Our Queen at Ninety, the Duchess discussed why the late Queen Elizabeth II always wore a plethora of colours during engagements.

 

charles on balcony with queen elizabeth II© Getty Images
The Queen always used to wear bright colours

The royal explained: "Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, ten, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen's hat as she went past. She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen'." 

