Royals wearing tartan: The royals who look picture perfect in plaid

Kilts, plaid and check, oh my!

kate-middleton-tartan

If there's a material the royal family love to wear, it's tartan; from kilts to scarves to hats to dresses (Princess Diana's favourite), the royals have long been associated with sporting a slither of tartan patterned wool. They even have their own Balmoral tartan, designed by Prince Albert in 1853, and many of the royals have their own too including the Queen - the Royal Stewart is the Queen's personal tartan. But when they're not wearing designs by Queen Victoria's husband, they're wearing everything from traditional checks to more avant garde plaids; scroll through our gallery to see the best tartan looks from the royals.

The Duchess of Cambridge

Talk about Christmas outfit goals. Kate's red tartan midi was a winner when she stepped out in the Emilia Wickstead skirt, paired effortlessly with a black cardigan and knee high suede boots at a recent event.

the-queen-tartan

The Queen

HRH Queen Elizabeth II loves, loves, loves a tartan, and a kilt has long been her go-to for more casual events throughout the years.

princess-diana-tartan

Princess Diana

Here's Princess Diana back in 1981 at the Braemar Highland Games wearing one of our fave pieces of hers – a tartan two-piece, topped with a black hat and matching belt.

meghan-markle-tartan

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan's plaid Karen Walker trench coat is timeless tailoring at its finest; she packed the jacket for the recent royal tour to New Zealand, belting it neatly just above her baby bump.

camilla-tartan

The Duchess of Cornwall

Never one to shy away from a bold, bright hue, we love Camilla's take on a tartan in royal blue. Check out those velvet pockets too!

queenmaxima

Queen Maxima

Mixing up checks and tartan like a pro is Queen Maxima, who wore the chic ensemble earlier this year to The Hague; she coordinated perfectly with tan accessories.

sophie-wessex-tartan

The Countess of Wessex

If head-to-toe tartan is a print too far for you, follow Sophie, the Countess of Wessex's lead and opt for a simple scarf to jazz up a neutral-shaded outfit.

princessdeena

Princess Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz

Before we wax lyrical too much about Princess Deena's ridiculously chic outfit, can we take a moment to appreciate the simplicity of her accessories? Those slim, minimal heels pull her whole Acne look together - we'd like the whole thing in our size, please. This is tartan with a twist and we're obsessed with it.

sarah-ferguson-tartan

Duchess of York

Twinning is winning, especially when you're brave enough to do it with your husband! Back in the day, Sarah, the Duchess of York and then-husband Andrew, the Duke of York, thought nothing of wearing matching kilts to an event in Inverness. We're so here for it.

princess-beatrice-tartan

Princess Beatrice

Their daughter, Princess Beatrice, makes a good case for a tartan dress too – she looked adorable in the plaid frock in 1990 as she made her way to meet her baby sister, Princess Eugenie, for the first time.

charcass

Charlotte Casiraghi

Charlotte has a bit of a reputation for being one of the most achingly cool royals, and this Gucci dress proves why. It's a little bit traditional and a little bit rock and roll – and we love it.

prince-william-tartan

Prince William

Is this the cutest use of tartan from a young Prince William? We think so!

