14 times the royals looked picture perfect in tartan

If there's a material the royal family love to wear, it's tartan; from kilts to scarves to hats to dresses (Princess Diana's favourite), the royals have long been associated with sporting a slither of tartan patterned wool. They even have their own Balmoral tartan, designed by Prince Albert in 1853, and many of the royals have their own too including the Queen - the Royal Stewart is the Queen's personal tartan. But when they're not wearing designs by Queen Victoria's husband, they're wearing everything from traditional checks to more avant-garde plaids; scroll through our gallery to see the best tartan looks from the royals.
The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte
For the Queen's annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace in December 2019, Kate and her daughter Charlotte adorably matched in tartan. The Duchess rocked a truly festive look in red; she was thought to be wearing a bespoke version of a £1,920 Emilia Wickstead dress. The 'Anni' chiffon-crepe midi dress features a white collar, a pleated skirt and a belt. Charlotte, meanwhile, matched mum in a navy and burgundy tartan dress with a Peter Pan collar. The little girl's 'Nutcracker Dress' by Little Alice London, which costs £68, features a velvet collar, mother of pearl buttons and a sash tie.
