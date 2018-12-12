﻿
14 Photos | Fashion

14 times the royals looked picture perfect in tartan

Kilts, plaid and check, oh my!

...
kate-middleton-and-princess-charlotte-in-tartan
Photo: © Getty Images
If there's a material the royal family love to wear, it's tartan; from kilts to scarves to hats to dresses (Princess Diana's favourite), the royals have long been associated with sporting a slither of tartan patterned wool. They even have their own Balmoral tartan, designed by Prince Albert in 1853, and many of the royals have their own too including the Queen - the Royal Stewart is the Queen's personal tartan. But when they're not wearing designs by Queen Victoria's husband, they're wearing everything from traditional checks to more avant-garde plaids; scroll through our gallery to see the best tartan looks from the royals.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte

For the Queen's annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace in December 2019, Kate and her daughter Charlotte adorably matched in tartan. The Duchess rocked a truly festive look in red; she was thought to be wearing a bespoke version of a £1,920 Emilia Wickstead dress. The 'Anni' chiffon-crepe midi dress features a white collar, a pleated skirt and a belt. Charlotte, meanwhile, matched mum in a navy and burgundy tartan dress with a Peter Pan collar. The little girl's 'Nutcracker Dress' by Little Alice London, which costs £68, features a velvet collar, mother of pearl buttons and a sash tie.

camilla-tartan
The Duchess of Cornwall

Never one to shy away from a bold, bright hue, we love Camilla's take on a tartan in royal blue. Check out those velvet pockets too!

kate-middleton-tartan
The Duchess of Cambridge

Talk about Christmas outfit goals. Kate's red tartan midi was a winner when she stepped out in the Emilia Wickstead skirt, paired effortlessly with a black cardigan and knee high suede boots at a recent event.

prince-william-tartan
Prince William

Is this the cutest use of tartan from a young Prince William? We think so!

the-queen-tartan
The Queen

HRH Queen Elizabeth II loves, loves, loves a tartan, and a kilt has long been her go-to for more casual events throughout the years.

charcass
Charlotte Casiraghi

Charlotte has a bit of a reputation for being one of the most achingly cool royals, and this Gucci dress proves why. It's a little bit traditional and a little bit rock and roll – and we love it.

sophie-wessex-tartan
The Countess of Wessex

If head-to-toe tartan is a print too far for you, follow Sophie, the Countess of Wessex's lead and opt for a simple scarf to jazz up a neutral-shaded outfit.

sarah-ferguson-tartan
Duchess of York

Twinning is winning, especially when you're brave enough to do it with your husband! Back in the day, Sarah, the Duchess of York and then-husband Andrew, the Duke of York, thought nothing of wearing matching kilts to an event in Inverness. We're so here for it.

princess-diana-tartan
Princess Diana

Here's Princess Diana back in 1981 at the Braemar Highland Games wearing one of our fave pieces of hers – a tartan two-piece, topped with a black hat and matching belt.

meghan-markle-tartan
The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan's plaid Karen Walker trench coat is timeless tailoring at its finest; she packed the jacket for the recent royal tour to New Zealand, belting it neatly just above her baby bump.

Kate Middleton wearing tartan
The Duchess of Cambridge 

Kate looked great when she visited Dundee wearing one of her favourite coat dresses by Alexander McQueen. The Duchess teamed the recycled frock with a pair of black tights, a green micro bag and a pair of wooly gloves. 

queenmaxima
Queen Maxima

Mixing up checks and tartan like a pro is Queen Maxima, who wore the chic ensemble earlier this year to The Hague; she coordinated perfectly with tan accessories.

princess-beatrice-tartan
Princess Beatrice

Their daughter, Princess Beatrice, makes a good case for a tartan dress too – she looked adorable in the plaid frock in 1990 as she made her way to meet her baby sister, Princess Eugenie, for the first time.

princessdeena
Princess Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz

Before we wax lyrical too much about Princess Deena's ridiculously chic outfit, can we take a moment to appreciate the simplicity of her accessories? Those slim, minimal heels pull her whole Acne look together - we'd like the whole thing in our size, please. This is tartan with a twist and we're obsessed with it.

