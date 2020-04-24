Prince Louis celebrated his second birthday on April 23rd, and didn't he look adorable in the new photographs shared by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge? The young royal certainly looks like his big brother Prince George! Mum Kate clearly loves dressing her children in adorable outfits, and little Louis is no different - his gingham birthday shirt was a bargain buy from Sainsbury's!
Just like George, Louis often wears hand-me-down clothes from other members of the royal family, and Kate has clearly saved clothes from her eldest son for Louis to wear. From embroidered jumpers to dungarees and co-ordinating shirts and shorts, little Louis is something of a fashion influencer just like his mum! Royal fans often rush to purchase the same children's clothing as Kate, so we've hunted down as many of the Duchess' favourite kidswear pieces as we can…