Prince Louis' cutest outfits! All the adorable pictures

Fiona Ward
0-prince-louis
Photo: © PA
1/13

Prince Louis celebrated his second birthday on April 23rd, and didn't he look adorable in the new photographs shared by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge? The young royal certainly looks like his big brother Prince George! Mum Kate clearly loves dressing her children in adorable outfits, and little Louis is no different - his gingham birthday shirt was a bargain buy from Sainsbury's!

MORE: Everything we know about Prince Louis

Just like George, Louis often wears hand-me-down clothes from other members of the royal family, and Kate has clearly saved clothes from her eldest son for Louis to wear. From embroidered jumpers to dungarees and co-ordinating shirts and shorts, little Louis is something of a fashion influencer just like his mum! Royal fans often rush to purchase the same children's clothing as Kate, so we've hunted down as many of the Duchess' favourite kidswear pieces as we can…

1-cambridge-children-clapping
Photo: © Instagram
2/13

Louis looked ultra cute as he joined his siblings for their first #ClapForOurCarers amid the coronavirus outbreak - many even commented that he was dressed just like his dad Prince William! 

2-prince-louis-first-birthday
Photo: © PA
3/13

In his first birthday portraits, Prince Louis melted royal-watchers' hearts in this adorable buttoned jumper - which was in fact revealed to be a purchase from before even Prince George was born! 

Childrenswear brand Elfie London confirmed on Instagram: "We were so pleased to spot Prince Louis in our Frog Jumper for his first birthday. This jumper was from one of our first collections over 7 years ago!! And as we always intend our designs to be cherished and handed down, we were thrilled that this has been the case here. Happy Birthday Prince Louis!!"

3-prince-louis-blue-dog-jumper
Photo: © PA
4/13

The then one-year-old was also snapped in a sweet dog jumper to mark his first birthday. The 'Little Puppy' jumper came from one of Kate's favourite children's brands, Trotters - unsurprisingly selling out very quickly!

4-prince-louis-prince-harry-same-outfit
Photo: © Getty Images
5/13

The young Prince totally stole the show when he made his Trooping the Colour debut in 2019. And sweetly, his white and blue outfit was the very same one worn by his father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry during their own younger years.

Harry wore the same outfit to his second Trooping the Colour appearance in 1986 and looked equally as adorable as his nephew - but it was William who first wore the blue shorts and white shirt for a trip to Balmoral in 1984 with his dad, Prince Charles, and late mother, Princess Diana.

5-prince-louis-portrait
Photo: © PA
6/13

The baby Prince looked cute as a button in Prince Charles' 70th birthday portraits, which were released in November 2018. Louis was wearing the Carolina Boy Ceremony set -  from Spanish clothing company La Coqueta.

6-la-coqueta-outfit
7/13

The outfit has since sold out, but the brand now sells a similar version, which is currently reduced from £64 to £44.80. We'd call that a royal bargain…

BUY NOW
7-chelsea-garden-louis
8/13

In May 2019, the Cambridges shared some candid snaps of their children playing in Kate's garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Prince Louis was pictured taking his first public steps in these red striped dungarees - which brother Prince George also wore to take his first steps in front of the cameras! They are from children's retailer Neck & Neck, though are sadly no longer in stock.

8-petit-bateau-dungarees
9/13

We've found a similar pair from another of Kate's favourite brands, Petit Bateau, for just £31.20.

BUY NOW

9-louis-car
Photo: © Getty Images
10/13

Little Louis was spotted wearing an adorable festive jumper as he arrived at the Queen's annual Buckingham Palace Christmas luncheon in 2019! The knit was from another of Kate's favourite shops, Amaia Kids, costing £50.

10-william-kate-christmas-picture
Photo: © PA
11/13

Kate dressed her youngest in a pale blue jumper and shorts for the family's Christmas card in 2018. His sweet outfit is again from Amaia Kids - he's wearing the  'Mayfair' romper and 'Griotte' shorts. 

louis-sunglasses
Photo: © Getty Images
12/13

Stealing mum's Ray-Ban sunglasses during a summer outing at the polo in July 2019!

prince-louis-jumper
13/13

The Cambridge family made a surprise onscreen appearance in April 2020 during the BBC's Big Night In, stepping out of their home at Anmer Hall to join 'Clap for our Carers' once again.

Louis wore another adorable outfit from Sainsbury's! His ultra-cute jumper has a car embroidered on it, and costs just £9.

BUY NOW

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

