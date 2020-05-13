Princess Diana's go-to gym kit is taking over lockdown

Princess Diana was known for her faultless sense of style and, to this day, the People's Princess continues to influence fashion. In an age of coronavirus where we have more time than ever to exercise, Princess Diana's go-to choice of activewear is everywhere: cycling shorts. Besides working out, people are wearing them as a comfortable choice to work from home in, to go for walks in, and to do the food shop in and now, they're officially the latest lockdown trend. Here, we're taking a look back at the best vintage photos of Di wearing her own pairs, and rounding up the best buys on the high street now...
Kicking off, here's Diana rocking a pair of orange cycling shorts with a navy blue Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt and immaculate trainers. You may have thought Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian made bike shorts cool, but no, it was actually the late royal. Diana had numerous pairs in many colours and tended to wear them with an oversized separate on her top half.