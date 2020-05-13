﻿
8 Photos | Fashion

Princess Diana's go-to gym kit is taking over lockdown

Here's where to get yours...

Princess Diana's go-to gym kit is taking over lockdown
You're reading

Princess Diana's go-to gym kit is taking over lockdown

1/8
Next

Kate Middleton has been sending a sweet message with her lockdown wardrobe
Laura Sutcliffe
Princess Diana wearing pink gym shorts
Photo: © Getty Images
1/8

Princess Diana was known for her faultless sense of style and, to this day, the People's Princess continues to influence fashion. In an age of coronavirus where we have more time than ever to exercise, Princess Diana's go-to choice of activewear is everywhere: cycling shorts. Besides working out, people are wearing them as a comfortable choice to work from home in, to go for walks in, and to do the food shop in and now, they're officially the latest lockdown trend. Here, we're taking a look back at the best vintage photos of Di wearing her own pairs, and rounding up the best buys on the high street now...

MORE: 23 best home workouts to try during coronavirus

Kicking off, here's Diana rocking a pair of orange cycling shorts with a navy blue Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt and immaculate trainers. You may have thought Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian made bike shorts cool, but no, it was actually the late royal. Diana had numerous pairs in many colours and tended to wear them with an oversized separate on her top half.

shein shorts a
2/8

High-waisted orange cycling shorts, £3.99, Shein

BUY NOW
Princess Diana wearing a USA sweatshirt and cycling shorts
Photo: © Getty Images
3/8

Could Diana look anymore chic here? We love the USA sweatshirt, pink shorts and tortoiseshell shades. Instead of a bulky gym bag, the mother of Prince William and Harry sported a stylish black leather tote. With her glam gold hoop earrings, this was 80s style at its finest!

boohoo shorts a
4/8

Cycling shorts, £12.50, ISAWITFIRST

BUY NOW
Princess Diana wearing trainers
Photo: © PA
5/8

It takes a very brave gal to step out in an entire white ensemble at the gym, but Diana did just that, in the form of a sleek Harvard sweater, white cycling shorts and trainers with pristine tennis socks. Sporting a crocodile embossed black bag, this look was totally timeless and wouldn't look out of place today.

plt hsorts a
6/8

Cycling shorts, £10, Pretty Little Thing

BUY NOW
Princess Diana wearing trainers and socks with a purple sweatshirt and shorts
Photo: © Rex
7/8

We've all been there - when you exit the gym with a million things in your hands. Well, Diana made juggling her possessions an art form, with her elegant Gucci bag complete with iconic bamboo handles. The timeless arm candy went perfectly with her fitness getup - a  purple, oversized sweater, lace-up trainers and of course, superstar shades.

Princess Diana wearing a tracksuit
Photo: © Getty Images
8/8

When she wasn't wearing biker shorts, Princess Diana occassionally opted for tracksuits. She rocked a black and neon yellow style when she visited West Berlin in 1985, styled with simple white trainers and her bouffant hair coiffed to perfection.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...