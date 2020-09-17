When royals grace the FROW at fashion shows! From the Queen to Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice

Alexander McQueen, Chanel, Dior – what we'd give to bag a spot on the glamorous front row at the world's top fashion shows. A-listers have no trouble getting a seat on the sought-after FROW, lucky things. Top names like Victoria Beckham and Kendall Jenner are often seen rubbing shoulders with their famous buddies in the coveted chairs. And celebs aren't the only ones who love getting up-close to the runway – our favourite royal ladies have also been known to grace fashion's front row. Take a look…
Duchess of Cornwall
Camilla looked to be having a wonderful time at the Bethany Williams show at London Fashion Week in February 2019. The royal sat with Vogue Editor Edward Enninful and Caroline Rush, Chief Executive of the British Fashion Council. It was Camilla's first time at Fashion Week, so it was a big surprise to see her there.
MORE: When royals colour co-ordinate! Matching looks from Prince William and Kate and more