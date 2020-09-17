﻿
When royals grace the FROW at fashion shows! From the Queen to Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice

Don't they look fabulous!

Downton Abbey star Lily James stuns with incredible 1940s makeover
Sophie Hamilton
Photo: © Getty Images
Alexander McQueen, Chanel, Dior – what we'd give to bag a spot on the glamorous front row at the world's top fashion shows. A-listers have no trouble getting a seat on the sought-after FROW, lucky things. Top names like Victoria Beckham and Kendall Jenner are often seen rubbing shoulders with their famous buddies in the coveted chairs. And celebs aren't the only ones who love getting up-close to the runway – our favourite royal ladies have also been known to grace fashion's front row. Take a look…

Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla looked to be having a wonderful time at the Bethany Williams show at London Fashion Week in February 2019. The royal sat with Vogue Editor Edward Enninful and Caroline Rush, Chief Executive of the British Fashion Council. It was Camilla's first time at Fashion Week, so it was a big surprise to see her there.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice

The daughters of Sarah Ferguson are known for their love of fashion and the siblings had a ball back in 2008 at the ISSA fashion show at Natural History Museum. Loving their matching long necklaces and patent heels.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice also attended Paris Fashion Week back in 2012, sitting pretty at the Elie Saab Spring/Summer show.

Photo: © Getty Images
Lady Kitty Spencer

Wow, how cool is this front row? Don't you just want to be there, dressed in some ultra fab outfit with shades? Lady Kitty Spencer – niece of the late Princess Diana – is a model herself and is often seen enjoying a runway show. Here she is with the Manners sisters, Lady Violet, Lady Alice and Lady Eliza.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen

We're still obsessed with this photograph. Her Majesty sat beside US Vogue Editor Anna Wintour at the Richard Quinn show at London Fashion Week 2018 for her first ever runway show. The Queen looked stunning in a blue tweed dress and jacket by Angela Kelly.

Photo: © Getty Images
Duchess Kate

Ok, so it's not haute couture, but it's still a fashion show and therefore counts. Way back in 2012 the wife of Prince William attended a fashion show at Leicester's De Montfort University with the Queen. Kate looks right at home on the FROW – if only she'd visit Fashion Week. Imagine…

Photo: © Getty Images
Duchess Meghan

Before she married into the royal family, Meghan was a regular on the fashion circuit, regularly attending runway shows and sitting on the front row. Here she is in September 2013 looking super glam with her friend Petra Nemcova at the Herve Leger by Max Azria show at New York Fashion Week.

Photo: © Getty Images
And how glamorous does she look here, attending World MasterCard Fashion Week during Autumn/Winter 2015? The collections are shown every year in Toronto - we wonder if we'll see the Duchess on the front row again...

Photo: © Getty Images
Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson is no stranger to the FROW. In 2007 she sat next to now-President Donald Trump at a Michael Kors fashion show.

Photo: © Getty Images
But she and daughter Beatrice went a step further, actually taking to the runway that same year to walk for London Fashion Week's Fashion For Relief, wearing similar elegant black gowns and some eye-catching bling.

Photo: © Getty Images
Countess of Wessex

We had to hunt all the way back to 2003 to find a snap of Sophie on the front row. Here she is at the 'Little Black Dresses' fashion show in aid of the Haven Trust in London. Clearly a black tie theme for the audience that day.

Photo: © Getty Images
Lady Amelia Windsor

Beautiful model Amelia was spotted at the 2019 London Fashion Week with fellow FROWers Pixie Geldof and Adwoa Aboah. The stylish trio attended the Shrimps show.

Photo: © Getty Images
Amelia has also graced the catwalks for Dolce & Gabbana on a number of occasions.

Photo: © Rex
Diana, Princess of Wales

The original catwalk queen! The late Princess Diana looked so chic as she sat with then-husband Prince Charles at a fashion show in Cologne, Germany back in 1987.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Michael of Kent

The royal looks so elegant as she watches Allegra Hicks' Autumn/Winter collection back in 2006. Princess Michael looks right at home on the front row in her chic camel coat and black ensemble.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

