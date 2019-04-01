How to dress your children for a wedding: The dos and don'ts In partnership with Childrensalon.com

Making sure you're dressed impeccably for a wedding is one thing, but what about your children? If you thought navigating a wedding dress code for your own wedding guest outfit was a bit of a stress, throw children into the mix and you really see what outfit anxiety means! What with them constantly on the go, prone to spillages and veering dangerously into the spotlight at all times, we've tried to make it a little easier for you with some classic dos and don'ts for finding the perfect wedding guest outfit for your little ones.

DO think about comfort

First things first – when it comes to kids, comfort is king. The last thing you want is a fidgety child who is moaning they're uncomfortable. Younger children will like soft, comfy fabrics while older children will benefit from layers – that way, if they get too hot, they can lose a layer without losing the look. Make sure the fit isn't too tight either. It can be worth spending a bit more on a designer or well-made outfit to keep your kid comfy.

DON'T rule out white

Junona Girls Satin and Tulle Skirt Set, £219, Childrensalon.com

While white is often a no-go for female guests at weddings, children can get away with it as they give an angelic vibe. Fabrics like broderie anglaise, tulle and satin look fabulous, especially when they feature subtle accents of pearls, patterns and metallics or something bolder like big ruffles and 3D roses.

DO remember florals are forever classics

Patachou Floral Chiffon Dress, £58, Childrensalon.com

If in any doubt what pattern to go for, think about the most classic of features – florals. Set against a cream or white backdrop, a flower pattern will pop for all the right reasons. This season, try a classic rose design to appease both you and your little darling.

DON'T forget to accessorise

Nothing jazzes up a simple outfit like an accessory – and children look absolutely adorable in them! Think tiaras and embellished hairbands for girls and bowties and braces for boys.

DO take your cue from the royals

Ancar Traditional Grey Shorts Set, £46, Childrensalon.com

If anyone knows how to do wedding chic when under 10, it's the royals – they always tap into a more vintage aesthetic, and it's as cute as anything to boot. This traditional look will suit any wedding, just remember to have the key elements – Peter Pan collars, long shorts and a soft colour palette.

DON'T be afraid to try matching mini-me styles

Matching outfits can be twee but if you can get away with it anywhere, it's a wedding. Perhaps it's a matching colour palette for the whole family or a pattern being carried through to everyone's outfit – from the tie to a bag to a dress to a shirt. You don't have to be wearing identical pieces to make everyone's hearts melt!

DO respect the dress code

Whether it's pink, purple, red or blue, whatever the bride's colour palette is, try to steer clear of it – especially if you know the bridesmaids and page boys are wearing that shade too. Instead, find a complementary colour or go for a complete opposite; the last thing you want is your fellow guests thinking you're trying to shoehorn your children into the wedding party…

DON'T overlook a suit

Dolce Petit Linen 3-piece Suit Set, £111, Childrensalon.com

Little kids look ridiculously adorable in a suit, giving a debonair, dashing flair; and whether it's a three-piece suit or a jacket and matching trousers, there's nothing quite as cute. If it's a summer wedding you're attending, linen materials will provide the cool and comfort needed or, for a colder climate, tartan is a striking choice.

