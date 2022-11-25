Reiss has epic Black Friday offers – here’s what we’re buying

This Black Friday, we’re keeping our eyes peeled for all the best deals and with Christmas only around the corner, we’re on the hunt for the best partywear and gifting so we can look as stylish as possible this season - whilst also pinching the pennies!

Perhaps you’re looking for a glitzy outfit for the work Christmas party? Or a cozy gift for a loved one to keep them warm this winter? Reiss, a brand which is loved by the likes of Amanda Holden and Tess Daly, has you covered with offers sitewide across a brilliant range of items – all priced at 15% off for shoppers this Black Friday weekend.

Here at HELLO!, we have done the research so you don’t have to and have found the best buys to shop now in the Reiss sale – guaranteeing you some epic savings to get you more bang for your buck.

Our top picks in the Reiss Black Friday sale

V-neck Cashmere Blend Jumper, was $210 now $178, Reiss

If you’re looking for a luxury gift for a loved one, this V-neck Cashmere Jumper is the ultimate ticket for a cozy Christmas. Crafted from a wool-rich blend with a hint of cashmere to make it lovely and soft, the jumper also features ruched detailing on the sleeves and a bodycon waist for the best fit.

Fitted Velvet Jumpsuit, was $290 now $246, Reiss

For a more sophisticated party look, this Fitted Velvet jumpsuit in burgundy is perfect for a formal dinner or occasion. Accessorize with a statement clutch and some barely-there high heels and you will ooze effortless glamour.

Sequin Cape One Shoulder Mini Dress, was $385 now $320, Reiss

Did we hear someone say sparkle? This Sequin Cape Mini Dress is a wonderful festive outfit for a Christmas party this year. With its trendy one shoulder cape design and flowy structure, this is the ideal dress for dancing the night away.

Belted Wool Longline Coat, was $640 now $544, Reiss

Wintertime is all about keeping warm in the cold weather and this Belted Wool Longline Coat will do just that. With a structured silhouette, this coat gives off the illusion of a more modish tailored look. Made from recycled yarn and with a hand-crafted blind seam, it is also ideal for layering - making any outfit look chic. Talk about luxury!

