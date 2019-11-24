Caitlyn Jenner is shaping up to be one of the most popular contestants on this year's' I'm a Celeb. The American reality star and Olympian gained worldwide recognition for being a member of one of the most-talked about families, the Kardashians, and has already earned her stripes as one the most fearless campers Down Under. But on Monday, the Men's Decathlon medallist broke down as she revealed that she was missing her family, prompting partner Sophie Hutchins to make an appearance on Lorraine and express her concern for the television star. But who is Sophia? And how did she and Caitlyn meet? We investigated…

Who is Caitlyn Jenner's girlfriend Sophia Hutchins?

Sophia Hutchins is a 23-year-old business owner and former Pepperdine University student, graduating with a degree in economics and finance in 2018. She is the CEO of LUMASOL, an odourless SPF sunscreen mist that can be applied after makeup. Sophia is also a transgender woman and often speaks publicly about her experiences as a member of the trans community. Sophia also worked as the CEO of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, which seeks to "promote equality and combat discrimination by providing grants to organisations that empower and improve the lives of transgender people".

How long have Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins been dating?

The pair first met in 2015 and that same year Sophie appeared in numerous episodes of I Am Cait, a series that aired on E! about Caitlyn's life post-transition. However, although they have been pictured out hand in hand and also live together in 70-year-old Caitlyn's stunning Malibu home – neither of the pair have ever confirmed their romance, instead referring to each other as "partners". Speaking on The Hidden Truth Show podcast, Sophia spoke frankly about their bond, explaining: "I wouldn't describe it as romantic. I would describe it as we're partners, business partners – I'm the executive director of her foundation."

The 23-year-old continued: "We have so much in common and see the world so similarly, and are both such a good match for each other because we challenge each other. We’re partners in everything we do, we’re inseparable, we’re business partners, we live together, we share a dog, we share family, we share a life together."

Caitlyn, too, has refused to publicly confirm romance rumours. Speaking in Vanity Fair, the former Olympian simply said: "We are not going to get into that. But we are very closed – we do a lot of things together."

How did Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins meet?

Caitlyn and Sophia were introduced in 2015 by their hairdresser. Speaking again on The Hidden Truth Show podcast, Sophia explained: "She [their hairdresser] introduced us, we kicked it off and developed a shared relationship."

What has Sophia Hutchins said about Caitlyn Jenner's I'm a Celeb appearance?

On Wednesday, Sophie revealed that she had some concerns about Caitlyn's stint in the jungle after the star broke down in tears on the show, telling Lorraine Kelly: "When I saw her crying the first night, I was just in shock. Everyone that knows her who I've spoken with was sending me these messages saying, 'Is she ok, this isn't the Caitlyn we know?' The Caitlyn we know is super excited, super positive, super energetic, rarely sheds a tear. So we were all freaked out by that."

Sophia added: "I want to call the producers and say no more snakes and no more bugs! But we knew what she was signing up for. They reached out early this year and Caitlyn had done it before back in 2003 I think, early 2000s, so she felt like she kind of knew what she was signing up for. So, I just kind of went with it."

