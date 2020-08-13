Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge then and now Are you watching Make Do and Mend?

We love nothing more than sitting down to take a peek inside Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge's incredible French home during their Channel 4 programme. And now, the stars have returned to TV with a brand new series!

This time, the husband and wife are presenting Make Do and Mend – a brand new version of the show that sees them help hopeful viewers at home with their DIY predicaments. Before their TV success, however, the two looked a little different. Take a look back at their early career below…

Dick and Angel are fronting new show Make Do and Mend

Dick and Angel Strawbridge early career

Before he landed TV work, Dick Strawbridge, 60, had a successful career in the army. He joined the Royal Corps of Signals and was promoted to Lieutenant and Captain in the eighties. He was then made an MBE in 1993 for his distinguished service in the forces, and later left in 2001. After his roles in the army, Dick began putting his engineering and environmental knowledge and expertise to use on many different TV shows such as Scrapheap Challenge, It's Not Easy Being Green and Coast.

Dick back in 2009

Angel Adoree began her career in a slightly different way to her husband. She set up her own hospitality business, The Vintage Patisserie, and took the idea to BBC Dragon's Den. Angel scored herself an investment from Theo Paphitis and Deborah Meaden and she continues to run the business to this day.

Angel soon after her Dragon's Den appearance

Dick and Angel Strawbridge later career

After meeting through their agent in 2010, Dick and Angel began presenting Escape to the Chateau, which documented the purchasing and renovation of their 19th-century Château de la Motte-Husson in Martigné-sur-Mayenne, France.

Dick and Angel with their two children

The couple are now back on TV and bringing along their best DIY and interior design tips with them for their latest venture - Make Do and Mend. The show sees them provide viewers at home with unique tips and ideas to spruce up their own pad. From livening up a bathroom and explaining how to build a garden smokery, the show has their own signature stamp.

Dick and Angel Strawbridge family

Three years after meeting, they welcomed their first child Arthur. Just one year later, the couple welcomed a daughter Dorothy. The couple married in 2015. In an interview with the Mail, Angel revealed she wants to leave everything to her children, explaining that her and Dick's main goal is to leave "this gorgeous legacy for the children – I want them to be proud of us".

