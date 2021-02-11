Dolly Parton reveals exciting new role in Netflix series - and fans will be thrilled A 9 To 5 reunion is coming!

Good news, Grace and Frankie fans! Dolly Parton has confirmed that she will finally make an appearance on the series and reunite with her former co-stars, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

The trio, who starred in the comedy 9 To 5 together, will reunite on screen in for the first time in over 40 years in an episode of the upcoming final season of the Netflix series.

Appearing on Thursday's instalment of Lorraine, the country music legend revealed: "I have been trying to do Grace and Frankie for years. We worked so well on 9 To 5 and it's a crazy wonderful show."

She added: "We have been trying to write me in somehow so when it is safe to actually do a production, I will probably get around to doing that."

Grace and Frankie, which also stars Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston, follows the unlikely friendship of two women whose longtime husbands leave them to marry each other. Filming for the new season, which has been delayed several times because of the coronavirus pandemic, will begin later this year.

Grace and Frankie will return for a final season next year

While details over Dolly's role have been kept under wraps for now, back in January, Lily teased: "We have a great role for her this time, I think she will do it. I'm just hoping she will." The actress added that the role could be done remotely, which could make it easier on the singer and philanthropist who she described as "unbelievably busy".

"She's always writing books or writing songs or doing something for people or helping people in Tennessee totally," she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Today Show.

Dolly, Lily and Jane appeared in the 1980 comedy 9 To 5

Dolly, who turned 75 last month, recently made headlines when she revealed that despite donating more than $1million into research for the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine she has not received her dose just yet as she wants others to do so before her.

"I didn't want to jump line," she told CNN. "I didn't donate the money so I could be protected. I did it for everybody."

