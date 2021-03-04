Shark Tank: meet the partners of Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner and more Who are the Sharks' spouses?

We love sitting down to watch new episodes of Shark Tank. The ABC show gives budding entrepreneurs the chance to make their dreams come true and become successful – and possibly wealthy – business people.

MORE: Shark Tank: what are the net worths of Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner and more

While we all know that the Sharks are tough, self-made, multimillionaire and billionaire tycoons, but what about their love lives? Find out more about their previous and current relationships here...

Are you watching the latest season of the show?

Mark Cuban

Certified billionaire Mark Cuban, 62, tied the knot with his wife Tiffany Stewart, 51, in a private ceremony in Barbados in 2002. Today, they are the proud parents of children to daughters Alexis, 18, Alyssa, 14 and 11-year-old son Jake.

Mark and wife Tiffany

Kevin O'Leary

Kevin O'Leary, 66, may be known for being one of the toughest Sharks on the show, but away from the cameras, we bet he's a real softie. He's been married to wife Linda since 1990. While they did briefly separate in 2011, Mr Wonderful won her back and they reconciled two years later. Together they're parents to two grown-up children, Trevor and Savannah.

Kevin and wife Linda

Barbara Corcoran

Real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran, 71, has been happily married to former FBI agent Bill Higgins for 35 years. In a post celebrating their wedding anniversary in November, the Shark wrote: "What I thought I wanted when I married Bill 35 years ago was an exciting, sexy guy to travel the world with! Now long into our marriage, I realize I've got the important stuff. A rock solid guy, a close friend, and a great father to our children."

Barbara and husband Bill

In 1994, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Tom, via in vitro fertilization with the help of her sister Florence, who donated an egg. They later adopted another child, a daughter named Kate.

Daymond John

FUBO founder Daymond John, 52, is married to Heather Taras. The two tied the knot back in January, after welcoming their first child together, a daughter named Minka Jagger. Daymond is also a dad to two adult daughters, Yasmeen John and Destiny John, from his first marriage.

Daymond and wife Heather

Lori Greiner

Lori Greiner's husband Dan, 50, has been by her side for almost all of her career. The Queen of QVC, 51, met her husband back in 1996, and after 16 years of dating, they got hitched in 2010.

Lori and husband Dan

Robert Herjavec

Croatian-born tech investor Robert Herjavec, 58, met his wife Kym Johnson, 44, back in 2015 when he was partnered with the ballroom dancer on season 20 of Dancing with the Stars. The couple tied the knot in 2016 and have since welcomed twins, a boy named Hudson and a girl named Haven.

Robert and wife Kym

"I never thought my heart could feel so full. We're so in love with our little angels," Kym wrote on Instagram after the twins were born in 2018. With his previous wife Diane Plese, Robert is also the dad to Skye, Brendan, and Caprice.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.