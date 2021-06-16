Escape to the Country's Jules Hudson shares rare photo of family member This is so sweet!

Escape to the Country is the perfect daytime TV tonic when the weather is miserable outside and we're all in need to a little pick-me-up.

One of the show's presenters, Jules Hudson, is not only popular from his time on-screen, but it seems his posts on social media also delight his fans – including an adorable photo of two family members.

Posting on Twitter to celebrate National Dog Day back in August last year, Jules shared two images of his two Labradors, Teddy and Lolo, writing: "Celebrating these two on #NationalDogDay... To be fair, we celebrate them every day!"

Jules has been a presenter on the show since 2007

The broadcaster's fans were clearly delighted by the sweet snap, with one person replying to the tweet saying: "Every day should be National dog day, says Mollie. But just like you, we celebrate our dogs every day. They are a big part of our family and I don't want to have it any other way."

A second person gushed: "They are gorgeous! I'll wager they keep you very busy," while a third user simply wrote: "Fine couple of Labs Jules."

Jules lives in Hertfordshire with his partner, Tania Fitzgerald, and their young son, Jack. According to the presenter's website, Jules is also a "keen countryman and craftsman".

Jules uploaded this adorable snap on Twitter

It reads: "Jules spends his spare time renovating his period home and garden in Herefordshire and rescuing old furniture." While Jules rarely posts snaps of his family on social media, he shared a snap of now five-year-old Jack celebrating his second birthday back in 2017, writing: "THANK YOU All so much for wishing Jack happy birthday. He's having a great day!"

He previously opened up about his love of the countryside, saying: "I like the pace of life, the space and the shared fellowship. What's revolutionised country living is next day delivery. It doesn’t matter if there are no shops nearby now as long as you have the internet."

