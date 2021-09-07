Gogglebox stars share incredible throwback photo - and they look so different Are you excited for the new series?

Gogglebox is returning soon for a new series and while viewers can't wait, the stars of the show are clearly excited, too.

Regular faces on the Channel 4 programme, Giles and Mary, took to Instagram this week to celebrate the upcoming episodes with an incredible throwback photo from their early marriage – and they look so different!

The couple, who met in their early twenties, could be seen looking amazing in the snap, with Mary wearing a pattern blouse with a stylish hat, while Giles sported a polo shirt and a patterned hat. The caption read: "Nearly time for the return of #Gogglebox."

Followers of the couple were loving the old photograph and flooded the comments with their amazement at how different they looked. One person said: "Look how young they look! I wonder what Giles had just said - maybe he whistled."

Another commented: "Omg Mary was gorgeous, Giles is punching" as a third said: "Giles you look so young, it’s a great picture of both of you and we can’t wait to see you both, you two are my wife’s favourites and mine of course." Their love story began when they were both just 21 years old and Giles was studying at Wimbledon Art School while Mary worked as a model.

The husband and wife, who live in Wiltshire, have been adored by Gogglebox viewers since they made their first appearance in 2015 after being approached to take part by a friend in the production team. They've stood out as an endearing and eccentric couple who sweetly call each other "nutty".

Giles and Mary shared this amazing throwback photo

The new series of Gogglebox is due to begin on Friday 17 September, however, if you can't wait that long – there's good news.

On Friday 7 September, Channel 4 is airing a Gogglebox special episode ahead of series 18 as part of its Black to Front campaign.

The episode will feature familiar faces such as Diversity stars Jordan and Ashley Banjo and Perri Kiely, as well as Celebrity Gogglebox favourites, Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aleshe.

Meanwhile, look out for 90s exercise legend Mr Motivator to make an appearance alongside chef Rustie Lee. We can't wait!

