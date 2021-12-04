Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford leaves viewers horrified with unusual behaviour in latest episode Would you try this weird snack?

Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford left audiences in total disbelief on Friday night's episode after he decided to grab a shallot from the kitchen and bite into it.

The 26-year-old, who recently welcomed his first child with wife, Paige, was encouraged to try the unusual snack by his sister Sophie after watching Miriam Margoyles and Alan Cumming eat one on new travel show Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland. While the Call the Midwife was left unperturbed by the pungent vegetable - she even admitted she has "always eaten a raw onion for breakfast" - Pete couldn't quite stomach it and ended up spitting it out.

"It's quite strong you know! That's coming out of my nose, I can feel the burn," he exclaimed as sister Sophie fell into fits of laughter.

Many viewers at home were likewise left in stitches at Pete's antics. "Watching Pete gag on that shallot was TV gold!" one took to Twitter to comment while another said: "Pete and Sophie from Gogglebox are my favourite people ever." A third added: "Food 1:0 Pete"

Pete couldn't stomach the unusual snack and was left gagging

We imagine that the Blackpool-born reality star has been trying a lot of new things this year as not only has he been adjusting to married life, earlier this year he became a dad for the first time! He confirmed the exciting news at the National Television Awards back in September, after Gogglebox scooped the award for Best Factual Show.

The Blackpool-born TV star recently became a dad for the first time

"It's a bit overwhelming, got it all going on at the moment!" he told HELLO! and other members of the press. "I've been up all night, I slept on the train here - got suitcases under my eyes, you just got me at a good time now."

Pete announced that he and Paige were expecting a baby together back in April when he showed Sophie a picture of the pregnancy scan on his phone during an episode of Gogglebox.

He later took to Instagram to give his fans a closer look and superimposed his face into the middle of the sonogram, joking that his baby will take after his father. "I do have a hunch the baby might look like me…" he quipped before tagging Paige and Sophie in the message.

