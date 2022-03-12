Outlander star Sam Heughan shares update on relationship status after sparking romance rumours The Scottish actor is normally notoriously private about his personal life

Outlander star Sam Heughan has made a fresh comment about his relationship status while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show.

The 41-year-old Scottish star is notoriously private about his personal life and has always preferred to keep his relationships out of the headlines, which is understandable given that he has become a global heartthrob thanks to his role as the dashing Jamie Fraser on the Starz Play drama.

WATCH: Sam Heughan opens up about love life on The Drew Barrymore Show

Asked by host Drew whether he was single, Sam initially was coy, responding: "Wow, why are you asking?"

Drew Barrymore explained that she had heard that the actor had previously said he "wanted to put career ahead and put romance in the backseat". She asked him: "Is that still true?"

"I never said that I don't think Drew Barrymore," Sam replied. "But I, certainly, the job is so all encompassing and we spend so much time on set and at work, so… But, yeah, I'm open to something."

The live audience then burst into cheers of celebration, as Sam laughed and added: "I'm not sure what I'm saying I'm open for, but I'm open."

Sam has become a global heartthrob thanks to his role as Jamie Fraser on Outlander

Sam's comments come after he sparked romance rumours when he was photographed cosying up to model Monika Clarke in New York earlier this week. In photos obtained by E! News, he could be seen putting his arm around the 30-year-old Australian native as they made their way to lunch at Soho's Café Select, and they continued to pile on the PDA while at their table.

It's not known how the new couple met or how long they have been seeing each other, but Sam has said in the past that he finds it difficult to commit to a relationship as he is so dedicated to his career.

Sam was previously in a relationship with MacKenzie Mauzy

He told the Inquirer in 2020: "Certainly, relationships are hard when you're working in Scotland 10 months a year. I travel a lot and any downtime I have, I'm trying to do other projects, so very much my career comes first."

"My whole career, not just Outlander, but as an actor, I have always put that first. It's hard when you travel a lot. I will find someone eventually," he said, before adding: "I am sure at some point, I will get knocked off my feet, then I'm screwed."

Sam has been linked to a number of women in the past, including Irish Twin Peaks star Amy Shiels, Into the Woods' MacKenzie Mauzy, and actresses Cody Kennedy and Abbie Salt.

Outlander fans might have been hoping for a real-life relationship with co-star Caitríona Balfe to blossom, but she is happily married to her music executive husband, Tony McGill, with whom she shares a six-month-old son.

