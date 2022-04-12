The Daily Lowdown: Britney Spears shares baby joy and Blue announce comeback

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're talking about Britney Spears announcing her pregnancy, Blue's big comeback after seven years and DJ Khaled's Hollywood milestone.

Tune into your Tuesday episode of The Daily Lowdown below to hear more...

Check out HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown podcast

Here's a transcript of today's episode:

Britney Spears sent the internet into a spin when she announced she is pregnant with her third child! The Baby One More Time hitmaker, who is engaged to Sam Asgari, shared the surprise announcement on Instagram that she and her fiance are expecting their first child together which prompted a huge response from fans. Sam has since opened up about the baby news on his Instagram, stating 'fatherhood is the most important job he'll ever do'.

Britney and Sam are set to welcome their first child together

And Britney isn't the only one with an exciting baby announcement – singer Joss Stone has revealed she is expecting her second child with her husband Cody DaLuz. The Super Duper Love star announced the happy news in an emotional video stating she is over the moon that her eldest daughter Violet will have a younger sibling. However, it was bittersweet for the star as she also revealed that the pregnancy news means her having to postpone some of her upcoming shows to next year.

Joss Stone also shared some exciting baby news

Seven years since their last album, boyband Blue are set to drop their new record. The four-piece group, who last released music in 2015, are making a big comeback and will release new album Heart and Soul which is available to pre-order now. But the band also shared some disappointing news with fans as they have been forced to push back their tour which was due to start in September. The group will instead hit the road in December.

He's featured on some of the biggest RnB and hip-hop tracks of recent years, and now DJ Khaled has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The rapper and collaborator was joined by other big names in the industry including Jay Z, P Diddy and Fat Joe. The ceremony was held on Hollywood Boulevard which saw Khaled praised as an icon and a pioneer.

DJ Khaled received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

And it was a big night for Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean at the CMT Music Awards as both stars swept the board after bagging gongs for Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year. Other country music favourites such as Miranda Lambert also won big at the event held in Nashville. But it wasn't all smooth sailing as presenter Kelsea Ballerini, who was due to host alongside Anthony Mackie, had to perform her presenting duties from home after testing positive for COVID-19.

