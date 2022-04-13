The Daily Lowdown: Rihanna makes candid comment on pregnancy and Harry Styles' new record HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown has all the best celebrity news...

Tune in to your Wednesday episode of The Daily Lowdown below to hear more…

Here's a transcript of today's episode:

Harry Styles' success streak is showing no sign of slowing down as his new track As It Was continues to break records. The song, which was released earlier this month, has now broken the record for the most weekly streams in 2022! According to Billboard, the song surpassed the weekly chart figures shortly after becoming the record for most streams in a single day. In its first week of release, As It Was racked up an impressive 43.8 million streams. The song will also feature on Harry's third album, Harry's House, which is out in May.

Harry Styles' new song As It Was has broken records

Rihanna has opened up about her pregnancy and giving birth in a very candid interview. The Work singer, who is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend ASAP Rocky, admitted to Vogue that she was feeling frightened of being out of control of her emotions when she gives birth, after hearing stories from other women about postpartum depression. The multiple award-winning artist also revealed that she will continue to work on her music and business ventures such as Fenty after becoming a mother.

Rihanna opened up about her pregnancy

After much speculation, Post Malone's fourth album has finally had a release date. The rapper and singer's producer Dre London confirmed the record, Twelve Carat Toothache, will be out in May. The new album will also be Post's shortest album to date running at 45-minutes.

15 years after the iconic performance, Amy Winehouse's 2007 Glastonbury set will be released on vinyl. The late star's gig, which was held on the legendary Pyramid stage, went down in history as one of her best and featured songs such as Rehab, You Know I'm No Good and Valerie. Glastonbury's boss, Emily Eavis, said there were plenty of magical moments from Amy's set at the festival, which fans can enjoy when the vinyl is released in June.

Amy Winehouse performing at Glastonbury in 2007

And if you were a fan of Normal People then you'll be pleased to hear the brand new trailer for Sally Rooney's follow-up Conversations with Friends has officially dropped – and there's new music from Phoebe Bridgers' too! The singer-songwriter debuted her track Sidelines in the trailer for the drama, which marks her first original material since her debut album in 2020. Conversations with Friends, which features Joe Alwyn and Jemima Kirk among its cast, will land on Hulu and BBC in May.

