Loved Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey? Web of Make Believe will be your next obsession Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet is Netflix's latest true-crime watch

Over the past few weeks, Netflix users who love true crime have been totally gripped by the eye-opening and harrowing documentary, Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, a four-part show detailing the secret polygamous section of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS).

But if, like many, you binged all the episodes and are on the hunt for your next gritty real-life story to get stuck into, then Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet could be your next obsession. Here's all you need to know…

WATCH: Netflix's Web of Make Believe is out now - see the trailer here

What is Netflix's Web of Make Believe about?

The series, which is currently third in the Netflix top ten trending shows in the UK today, is described as an anthology series set out to explore the dark side of the internet and digital world.

The official synopsis explains :"Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet tells stories of people caught in a dark and twisted web of modern misinformation and digital deception.

Have you watched the new series yet?

"Haunting, bizarre and up-to-the-moment relevant, the series explores consequences of 'SWATing', takes a chilling trip down the rabbit hole of white supremacy, joins a Federal hunt for the suspect of a brazen IRS heist, and investigates a murder set against the backdrop of Russian election interference.

"Rich with distinctive characters and surprising plotlines, reality is warped when the ordinary American household collides with a chaotic web of misinformation."

Each of the six episodes explore the stories in more detail, but it seems they all have a few things in common: fraud, violence and conspiracy. They also feature those who have been deceived by stuff they've been reading and the people with whom they have been communicating on the internet, showing how vulnerable people can be taken advantage of for sinister reasons.

Web of Make Believe is proving popular with true-crime fans

What are the fans making of Netflix's Web of Make Believe?

Given the documentary is a trending show, it's safe to say a lot people are watching Web of Make Believe. Many have been giving their verdict on social media. One person wrote: "This Web of Make Believe show is absolutely terrifying. Even more is wrong with People today than I thought. #WebofMakeBelieve."

Another said: "Been a bit burned out with Netflix's glossy docuseries lately but #WebofMakeBelieve is really damn good. Solid variety of stories and the production values are fantastic without feeling soullessly polished."

A third simply tweeted: "On the first episode of #WebofMakeBelieve and it's mad. Heavy stuff."

The six episodes are a tough watch

Will there be a season two of Netflix's Web of Make Believe?

Netflix is yet to confirm whether the creators of the show will make more seasons. And given it was a limited, anthology programme, it's not certain whether it ever could come back in the future.

However, given the popularity of Web of Make Believe – and the inevitable volume of stories to tell that are similar to season one – it's possible. We'll keep you posted…

