Lara Spencer shares fun photo during GMA assignment - and Rhiannon Ally approves! The TV star is on a fun work trip!

Lara Spencer is on a work assignment away from the GMA studios - and even before landing, she's been causing a stir on social media!

POPULAR: GMA3 stars' wedding photos: Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes, more

The popular host took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of herself on the plane, sitting behind TV star Tommy DiDario, who was on her flight.

In the caption, Lara wrote: "@tommydidario we need to stop meeting like this."

VIDEO: Everything you need to know about Lara Spencer's family life

Loading the player...

Lara's GMA co-stars were quick to react to the fun situation, including GMA3 star Rhiannon Ally, who replied with a love heart emoji. Sam Champion also remarked, writing: "Turn that plane around to BRASIL! Right now!" while Gio Benitez wrote: "The Fomo is real!"

POPULAR: Amy Robach and David Muir's relationship amid 20/20 shake-up

MORE: Kelly Ripa reacts to Live! co-star's long-awaited baby news

Other fans asked how Lara's foot was, following her injury back in December. The mother-of-two tore her plantar plate and ligament in her foot, which resulted in her having to get a boot just before Christmas.

She shared a lengthy post on Instagram at the time, detailing what had happened. It read: "Not the boot I was hoping for this Christmas!!! BUT I did get some shiny new wheels (swipe to see my sexy scooter!!).

Lara Spencer's post was received well by her new co-star Rhiannon Ally

"A torn plantar plate and ligament in my foot that's been slowly getting worse and worse FINALLY fixed by the magnificent Dr O'Malley at HSS today. Didn't want to miss my daughter's last soccer season or the holidays, so here we are! Rollin' into 2023 like....... well, I'm not exactly sure but it should be interesting at work."

MORE: GMA3 viewers all saying the same thing about Amy Robach and TJ Holme's departure

POPULAR: Predictions on who will be Amy Robach's replacement on 20/20 alongside David Muir?

Despite needing to rest and wear a boot, Lara isn't letting her injury stop her when it comes to exercise too. She posted a recent video of herself being through her paces, all while wearing her surgical boot.

Lara is a popular member of the GMA cast

She captioned one post: "Tennis. I'm comin for ya....... Thank you @performanceoptimalhealth. Let's get this rehab started," and then added a clip of herself working on her core.

LOOK: Amy Robach's estranged husband Andrew Shue is supported by sons in new family photo

MORE: Amy Robach's ex stepson appears to comment on her departure from GMA

"I can't put weight on my left leg for 5 more weeks if I am lucky and even then will still be wearing this book for another 5 BUT I can stay in shape in the meantime," she wrote: "This is a great ab buster! 3x 30 seconds each leg. Use ankle weights to really feel the burn (my boot does that for me!). Thanks Shane! @performanceoptimalhealth."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.