Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos' latest acting role has huge impact on co-star The Riverdale star is having an incredible start to 2023

Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos' career is keeping him busy at the start of 2023 - and it's not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon!

POPULAR: What is Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola's plan after college?

The Riverdale star is not only the new co-host of Live, but he has also landed himself a guest role in a popular comedy show.

It was revealed last week that Mark would be playing Valentina's dad in How I Met Your Father, alongside Constance Marie, who plays her mom.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' incredible love story

Loading the player...

The official HIMYF Instagram account announced the news ahead of the show - which airs on Tuesday night. "It's time to meet the parents! #MarkConsuelos and #ConstanceMarie guest star as Valentina's parents on the next episode of #HIMYF."

MORE: Kelly Ripa leaves NYC for son Joaquin for special reason

MOST READ: Inside Kelly Ripa's public fallout with Michael Strahan

What's more, Constance and Mark have worked together in the past, playing an engaged couple on American Family back in 2002.

Constance paid tribute to her "man crush" on Monday ahead of the show's next episode. "My man crush Monday? My “How I Met Your Father” hubby-Mark Consuelos! He is gorgeous, sweet, and super funny!" she wrote.

Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos has landed himself an exciting new guest role

The star continued: "Y’all might remember that he played my fiancé on “American Family” which aired on PBS in 2002! It only took 21 years, but we finally got TV hitched! And, damn it! He’s STILL prettier than me!"

MORE: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola moves back home - and it has a surprise impact on her famous parents

MORE: Kelly Ripa reveals surprise injury while visiting son Joaquin live on show

The dad-of-three humbly replied: "All this is true except for the prettier part. Loved that we got to do this." Mark is now preparing for early mornings with his upcoming hosting role on Live.

It was announced on Thursday that the actor would be taking over Ryan Seacrest's hosting duties alongside his wife, after the American Idol host made the decision to leave the program after six years.

Mark Consuelos has been announced as the new Live co-star alongside wife Kelly Ripa

He opened up about his new job on social media, expressing his excitement and paying tribute to Ryan. He wrote: "Congrats on your next chapter @ryanseacrest. I love you like a brother. I know I have some big shoes to fill … well actually they’re only a size 9, but you know what I mean. @kellyripa my ride or die. This is going to be amazing!

POPULAR: Kelly Ripa reacts to Live! co-stars long-awaited baby news

MORE: Kelly Ripa's proud mom moment as son Michael lands major new role

"I can’t believe after all these years of listening to you talk for free, I found a way to get paid for it. Is this a great country or what?" Ryan joined the show back in 2017, following in the footsteps of Michael Strahan and before him, of course, Regis Philbin.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.