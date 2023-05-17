Former GMA star dives into 'terrifying' experience as fans send support following departure

Another corner of the earth, thanks to CBS' 60 Minutes

As Good Morning America settles into a rhythm with its new line-up on GMA3: What You Need to Know and Good Morning America Weekend, one of their former hosts is settling into her own rhythm on a new network.

Cecilia Vega, a former ABC anchor and correspondent, recently moved on from the network and was recruited as a correspondent by CBS' 60 Minutes, and she's already off to a big start.

VIDEO: Newest GMA anchor's on-air prank

Earlier, it was announced that the 46-year-old's first big assignment for 60 Minutes was a trip to the Caribbean island of Dominica, heralding a report on the efforts being made to protect sperm whales.

She provided a new glimpse into the report and the grand scale of it, showcasing clips of the group waiting for a sperm whale to show.

MORE: Who is the ABC star taking over Robin Roberts' hosting duties on GMA? Meet Linsey Davis

When one eventually does, they all dive in and swim beside it to capture some footage while being sure not to harm the giant creature, with Cecilia describing the experience as both "terrifying" and "awe-inspiring."

"A sperm whale, the size of a school bus, stared at our 60 Minutes crew. 'There is a sense of awe that comes with being in there. She was looking right at us,' said correspondent @ceciliavega60," a video of the segment read.

Fans of the anchor were left stunned by the story and shared their enthusiasm for Cecilia's new profile and future assignments, saying as such in the comments section of her post.

"Can't you just hear the excitement/fear/awe in Cecilia's voice as she reports the story?" one gushed, as another added: "Loved this story and so happy that Cecilia Vega has found such a nurturing environment to work in."

MORE: Good Morning America host celebrates big honor as emotional new role begins following major switch-ups

A third also wrote: "You just put an entire new spin on getting your feet wet at the new job. How beautiful it had to have been. We must do more to care for our oceans."

Cecilia was part of the ABC News team for just over a decade, and joined as a correspondent in 2011. She went on to become the lead reporter at ABC News during the tumultuous 2016 presidential campaign and was the senior White House correspondent during Donald Trump's administration.

© Getty Images Cecilia left ABC for CBS in January

She made history by acquiring the title, becoming the first Latina woman to do so for an English-language network, an achievement she has spoken about before as well.

"What an example of the American dream to have the granddaughter of Mexican immigrants walking in the White House, wow," she told ABC7 News.

MORE: Former GMA star begins role at competing network – Michael Strahan, David Muir, and more show their support

MORE: Good Morning America bids tearful farewell to adored host Eva Pilgrim as she leaves for new venture

Cecilia also served for a time as a rotating anchor of World News Tonight, a segment helmed also by ABC's very own David Muir.

In the absence of main hosts Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, and George Stephanopoulos, she has often stepped in during the prime GMA slot.

In an article from Deadline reporting the news of her departure in January, the journalist said in a statement that the switch to CBS and 60 Minutes was a "dream come true."

She said: "I am beyond honored to join the ranks of this legendary show and to work alongside the best reporters in journalism."

Check out more photos of Cecilia Vega's time with the network below:

© Getty Images GMA with Michael Strahan, Cecilia Vega, Diane Sawyer, and George Stephanopoulos

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.