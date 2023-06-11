Today's Savannah Guthrie, 51, wows in sun-soaked selfie far away from home - and you will be envious!

Savannah Guthrie has been living her best life in Paris over the past few days, and she's taken fans along for the ride! The Today Show star jetted off to the French capital last week for her latest work assignment, and has shared plenty of updates on social media.

This included a recent sun-soaked selfie as she took a minute for herself during her busy schedule. Savannah wore a pair of oversized shades and rocked a bright red lipstick, as she sat down outside at what appeared to be a cafe, dressed in a vibrant green dress.

The 51-year-old told viewers that she was off to Paris at the start of the week, and arrived Tuesday evening. She has been there to mark one year out from the Summer Olympics, highlighting Paris ahead of the city hosting the 2024 games.

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie's family life - all you need to know

Savannah had dressed up in French attire on Monday's show, including a red beret, as she announced the news. She has since posted several reels highlighting the upcoming games and showing just how fabulous the city of love is.

Savannah has been having a lot of fun traveling for work this year. She only recently returned from London, where she was reporting on King Charles' coronation for Today.

Savannah Guthrie looked fabulous as she enjoyed some time in the sun in Paris

Savannah has been working at Today for over a decade, and this year marked 12 years on the show. Back in 2021, when she reached a decade on the program, a special episode was aired in her honor.

MORE: Inside Savannah Guthrie's incredible home in Manhattan

MORE: Savannah Guthrie wows in stylish swimsuit photo with a twist during evening by the pool

At the time, the star was inundated with supportive messages from her co-stars to mark the occasion, including a sweet tribute by Hoda, who posted a beautiful throwback photo of her co-star with her then baby daughter Vale – now eight.

© NBC Savannah Guthrie revealed on Monday that she was jetting off to Paris

In the caption, Hoda wrote: "Sg it's your 10 year anniversary... so many worky pix to choose from... but this one shows your whole heart. I love sitting next to you."

MORE: Hoda Kotb is 'packing her bags' - but where is she going?

MORE: Today's Savannah Guthrie's multi-million net worth compared to Hoda Kotb, Dylan Dreyer, Al Roker, and more – who's on top?

Dylan Dreyer also paid tribute to Savannah, sharing a picture of the pair when they were both pregnant at the same time. "Shared memories both in life and on TV. I truly admire you for your poise, quick wit, intelligence, kindness, and friendship. Happy #savannahversary and congratulations on 10 years hosting @todayshow @savannahguthrie!!!"

© Jeffrey Ufberg Savannah Guthrie has been working on the Today Show since 2011

Savannah's ten-year anniversary show included a 15-minute tribute that saw her colleagues pay tribute to her dedication and professionalism. What's more, the doting mother was overcome with emotion when her two children, Vale and Charles, surprised her by making an appearance on the programme.

SEE: Today's Jenna Bush Hager shares high school confessions with Hoda Kotb in revelatory chat

MORE: Savannah Guthrie distracted by unexpected visitor outside Today Show studio – co-stars react

"We actually have a little bit of cake so we're going to have some special people bring it out," shared Hoda as Savannah's children appeared, along with her husband Michael Feldman.

Savannah was overwhelmed and couldn't stop giving her children big hugs, as Michael greeted her Today co-stars. "Now my whole family is here," exclaimed Savannah as she cuddled the children close to her.

See below more photos of Savannah Guthrie and her life

© Getty Savannah with her daughter Vale and co-star Hoda Kotb

© Getty Savannah with her son Charley

© NBC Savannah Guthrie is a doting mom to children Vale and Charles

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.