Carrie Fisher's unexpected return to the big screen as posthumous movie is revealed – details

Though Carrie Fisher passed away suddenly seven years ago from a heart attack, fans have not seen the last of her just quite yet.

The legendary actress' last on screen appearance prior to her December 2016 death was fittingly as the one and only Princess Leia in 2015's Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, where she reunited with her beloved Star Wars family, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and director J.J. Abrams.

Since her passing, she has received special recognition in subsequent Star Wars films, though now she's returning to the screen in a much bigger way, with a posthumous role on her very last film.

At the time of her death, it had only been six weeks since Fisher wrapped up filming for Wonderwell, which will finally air after a seven-year journey to make it past the editing bay and onto the silver screen.

Despite the fact that the actress had already wrapped filming when she passed, director Vlad Marsavin explained to Deadline: "The journey we have taken as filmmakers with this movie, has been as perilous as that of the movie itself."

He added: "From filming to screen it has taken us seven years. The visual effects on a movie of this magnitude takes time, but we were challenged with Covid lockdowns and of course the passing of our wonderful Carrie Fisher."

© Getty Earlier this year Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd received the actress' Hollywood Star in her behalf

Still, Marsavin maintained: "Now is the perfect time to share her magical on screen moments as Hazel."

Fisher stars as Hazel alongside Rita Ora's Yana, Kiera Millward's Violet, the lead character, Sebastian Croft's Daniele, and Nell Tiger Free's Savannah.

© Getty Lourd and her mom's co-star Hamill

Per IMDb, the plot reads: "A coming-of-age fairy tale set between modern-day Italy and an imaginary realm just beyond, Wonderwell follows Violet, a naive and inquisitive 12 year-old-girl, on a thrilling journey that transforms her world forever."

© Getty The star shot to fame in the 1970s as Princess Leia

Deadline reports that Vertical has acquired the rights for the film for North America, UK and Ireland, and it is lining up a limited theatrical run via AMC Theatres in the U.S. starting June 23, which will be followed by a digital release.

Director Marsavin – the movie marks his directorial debut – still describes Fisher's death as a "huge shock" to him and his film crew, and he said the film will include a special dedication to the late star.

© Getty Fisher's last film was Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015

"Carrie was full of energy during filming and even celebrated her 60th birthday with us in Italy where we shot the movie," he recalled, adding: "After a night shoot, which went on until 2am, she invited the whole team to celebrate with her and the party ended up being shut down by the police because it was deemed a little too loud. Her passing was very emotional for the whole team."

© Getty Fisher and her mom died only a day apart

Fisher's health first suddenly declined right before Christmas 2017, when on December 23 she suffered a medical emergency while on a flight from London to Los Angeles, approximately 15 minutes before the flight landed.

She spent four days in the intensive care unit before passing away aged 60 at the UCLA Medical Center. Just one day later, on December 28, her mother and fellow Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds suffered a stroke while planning her daughter's funeral arrangements, and died later that afternoon aged 84. On January 5, a joint funeral was held for them.