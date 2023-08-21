Michael Strahan has been gearing up for a big change at home this summer, and on Monday he faced the first of two bittersweet milestones with his beloved twins.

The former NFL champion was noticeably absent from Good Morning America on Monday morning, and for good reason. Instead, he was in Durham, North Carolina, having dropped off his daughter Sophia, 19, to Duke College.

The proud dad shared several pictures of himself with the teenager, both taken outside the college and at Target, where they were shopping for dorm supplies.

VIDEO: Michael Strahan's teen daughter introduces new family member

"Dropped off the youngest of the tribe @sophialstrahan at college! Can’t believe how time has flown by and I’m so proud of her. I know she’s going to crush college life!! #DukeDad," he wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Wow, time has flown by!" while another wrote: "This is so bittersweet!!" A third added: "Michael looks like such a proud Duke dad!"

Michael Strahan dropped his daughter Sophia off at college

While Sophia is going to be living in North Carolina, her twin sister Isabella will be living in California, having been given a place at the University of Southern California.

The TV favorite will be splitting his time between both locations to visit his girls when he isn't busy working for Good Morning America, based in New York City.

The proud dad missed GMA on Monday to be with his daughter

Michael loves nothing more than being a father, and as well as his twins - who he shares with ex Jean Strahan - he is also father to grown-up children Michael Jr. and Tanita, who he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins.

When he isn't working, Michael enjoys nothing more than spending time with his loved ones at home in the city. He lives in a gorgeous apartment in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, close to the GMA studios, where he works each weekday morning.

Michael Strahan's teenage daughters Sophia and Isabella are both going to college this year

While it will be empty and quiet without his girls at home, he will be kept company by his two beloved dogs, Enzo and Zuma. Zuma was a recent addition to the family, with the star introducing their new four-legged friend on social media earlier this year.

While the star loves meeting fans, when it comes to his downtime, he enjoys nothing more than going unnoticed in his neighbourhood.

© Instagram/Michael Strahan Michael Strahan with daughters and girlfriend Kayla Quick

Talking about the relaxed area of NYC during an interview with the New York Times, he said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs.

"One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.