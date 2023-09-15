Drew Barrymore cries as she breaks silence over talk show controversy: what she said

Drew Barrymore has issued a public apology to unions, writers and anyone who was left hurt by her decision to resume filming on The Drew Barrymore Show during the ongoing strike.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Drew did not cpation the post but left comments open for followers to share their thoughts.

© Drew Barrymore Drew Barrymore has been accused of scabbing

"I believe there is nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it okay," she began. "I wanted to own a decision so it wasn't a PR-protected situation, and I take full responsibility for my actions. I know there is nothing I can do to make this okay for those that it is not okay with, I fully accept that, I fully understand that.

"There are so many reasons why this is so complex, and I want everyone to know my intentions have never been in a place to upset or hurt anyone – it is not who I am," she continued. "I have been through so many ups and downs in my life, and this is one of them. I deeply apologize to writers, and I deeply apologize to unions, I deeply apologize."

Watch part of the video here:

The three-minute long video saw the mom-of-two in tears as she owned up to her mistakes. It appeared to have been filmed in her living room.

"There's a huge question of the why – 'Why am I doing this?' Well, I certainly couldn't have expected this kind of attention, and we aren't going to break rules and we will be in compliance. I wanted to do this because as I said, this is bigger than me and there are other people's jobs on the line," the 48-year-old shared.

© The Drew Barrymore Show Lionel Richie appears on Drew Barrymore Show

"Since launching live in a pandemic, I just wanted to make a show that was there for people in sensitive times, and I weighed the scales and I thought, 'If we could go on during a global pandemic and everything that the world has experienced through 2020, why would this sideline us?'

"I want to just put one foot in front of the other and make a show that's there for people regardless of anything else that's happening in the world because that's when I think we all need something that wants to be there being very realistic, in very realistic times. So that is my 'why'."

© Amy Sussman Drew found fame as a child actor in the 1980s

The statement comes after a week of outrage, following her decision to return to production of her CBS talk show.

Drew continues to claim that the show is in compliance with all rules – including not "discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind" – however the show itself is considered a struck show because its writers are covered under the WGA contracts.

By returning without its writers, it prompts so-called scabs to write for the show, undermining the guild.

The View has continued without its writers, and has been picketed in New York. The Talk stopped production when the strikes went into effect in May but will head back into production soon, and is expected to be picketed.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.