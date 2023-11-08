Robin Roberts gets choked up in difficult on-air conversation about GMA colleague

On the November 8th installment of Good Morning America, anchor Robin Roberts spoke with ABC News colleague and veteran reporter Bob Woodruff, and the conversation quickly turned emotional.

Her co-anchor George Stephanopoulos introduced it as a "story that's so special to all of us at ABC," with Robin adding that it was "hard to believe."

In January 2006, while reporting in Iraq as then co-host of World News Tonight, the now 62-year-old was wounded by an IED explosion, sustaining shrapnel wounds and head injuries.

Bob had to undergo emergency surgery and took time off the air while he attempted to recover from the brain damage he'd sustained, leaving him unable to remember words and phrases as quickly as he used to.

Eventually, he made a full recovery and returned to the air for the first time over a year later, in February 2007, and has since continued as an ABC News contributor.

Robin spoke with Bob and his wife Lee about his upcoming special After the Blast: The Will to Survive, in which he returns to the site of the explosion to find healing and chronicle his journey.

"I could not even remember the names of two of my four kids," Bob told Robin of his condition at the time. "I could not tell you the name of any state in America, any Presidents or leaders around the world."

They spoke also of his son Mack's involvement with the project as a cameraman, capturing some of the emotional moments Bob experienced as he dealt with old trauma.

Lee also explained their mission to support after-care for veterans, in time for Veteran's Day on November 11, saying through tears: "This is our family. But this is also every family who's been injured."

As the segment cut back to the studio, Robin spoke with George and rotating co-anchor Rebecca Jarvis about seeing Lee get emotional, and she choked up as well.

"They just want to be able to shine a light on others, not so much about themselves. Just that this happened to them, and they're going to use it for good to help others."

Robin blew out a breath after speaking to keep the emotions at bay, but George lightened the mood by also mentioning how much fun Bob and Lee are, with Robin exclaiming: "They are a hoot! If you can hang out with Bob and Lee…highly suggest it!"

The hour long After The Blast special will premiere on ABC on November 10 and, according to a press release obtained by Deadline, will document Bob as he "returns to the explosion site for the very first time to an area once known as the 'Triangle of Death,' with his son, Mack, by his side.

"There, Woodruff reunites with the Iraqis who worked alongside the American troops to help save him as he retraces his 72 hours on the ground in 2006 and reexamines the implications of this war."

