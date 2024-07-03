George Stephanopoulos reveals the last minute GMA-related interruption to his holiday weekend for a major reason

In a week that's been filled to the brim with major happenings in the news world, George Stephanopoulos has found himself in the center of another big one.

The 63-year-old Good Morning America anchor announced on Tuesday that he would be sitting down for an exclusive interview with President Joe Biden later this week.

The extended conversation is the President's first since his debate with presumptive Republican POTUS candidate Donald Trump, for which both parties received backlash and stirred doubt regarding the future of the presidency.

George shared the news on social media, which read: "EXCLUSIVE: I will sit down with Pres. Biden for the exclusive first television interview since the presidential debate."

He further spoke about the upcoming conversation on the latest iteration of GMA on Wednesday morning with co-anchors Robin Roberts and Gio Benitez, the latter subbing in for Michael Strahan.

George revealed that it was in fact the White House that had reached out on Tuesday to the ABC News team. Portions of the interview will air on Friday on World News Tonight, with the extended version being released in full on Sunday on his show This Week.

The former Democratic advisor for the Clinton administration shared that he and his team will be heading to Wisconsin on Friday, although the details were still being ironed out, for his first televised interview since last week's debate.

"So many questions for the President you see coming in from his allies," George continued. "So we're gonna talk to him on Friday in Wisconsin." Robin replied: "Many are very anxious to hear what he has to say," and George concurred: "No question about that."

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also shared that President Biden plans to hold a press conference at the NATO summit next week, presumably to talk further about the debate.

The Fourth of July holiday weekend looks set to be a busy and bittersweet one for the longtime TV news anchor apart from the sudden trip to Wisconsin, who will at least get the opportunity to spend more time with his daughters with Ali Wentworth, Harper and Elliott, who are visiting from college.

However, just weeks ago, George lost his father, Rev. Dr. Robert G. Stephanopoulos, who passed away at the age of 89 on June 19. The anchor took a day off from the show to attend his funeral last week in Ohio.

It was Ali who broke the news on social media, sharing several throwbacks in honor of her late father-in-law, a reverend who raised his close-knit family in the Greek Orthodox tradition. In fact, he was the one to marry George and Ali, as he'd done for several other family members, and was also a doting grandfather.

Ali penned: "He loved ice cream. He was everyone's council. He married or baptized almost every Greek on the eastern seaboard. He was held in the highest regard. He will be missed by so many. Sagapo Father Bob."