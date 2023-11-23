GMA's Ginger Zee 'couldn't be happier' as she delivers news on Thanksgiving nobody was expecting

Ginger Zee has never had so much to be grateful for and it's gearing up to be a Thanksgiving like no other for her and her family.

The Good Morning America host delivered a very special festive message to fans on Thursday via Instagram.

Taking to the social media platform, Ginger revealed her huge "first" alongside a photo from inside her family home.

WATCH: Ginger Zee shares adorable video of her sons at work

Despite the early start, Ginger was in a jovial mood - and for good reason too. "It’s my first thanksgiving off EVER so I got up and cooking as early as I start GMA and couldn’t be happier," she revealed.

"First step toasting the cornbread I made yesterday to go in the stuffing… and make room for the turkey! Have fun today everyone #Thanksgiving #prep."

The photo displayed her cooking efforts as fans rushed to congratulate her for having a day off - and for producing some delicious-looking food.

"So grateful for you. Enjoy your special day and thank you for your reporting and smiley face," wrote one, while a second said: "Fabulous!! So Happy for you! Have an amazing day!."

She'll be excited to spend the day with her family, including her husband, Ben Aaron, and their sons, Adrian and Miles.

© Instagram Ginger will get to celebrated the entire day with her family

Sam Champion stepped in for her on Thanksgiving so that she could be with her loved ones.

Last year's celebrations didn't look as though they went quite as smoothly for Ginger who detailed a cooking catastrophe at home.

She posted a photo of herself in her kitchen splattered with what looked like blood and the entire room was also caked in the red goo.

She revealed that she had been trying to make sorbet but the blender exploded. "Thanksgiving prep is going well over here — how about you?," she wrote, before adding: "I swear I was just following directions. #cranberrysorbet @roofustee @zuidgeestcraft @ashleyyxxo."

© Instagram Ginger's sons are adorable

At least this year, it appears Ginger has it all in hand and not having to juggle time in the GMA studio AND cooking Thanksgiving dinner will be welcomed.

The family welcomed a new addition ahead of the holidays with Ginger sharing a photo of her cousin's adorable new baby Laken.

© Instagram Ginger got Thanksgiving off from GMA for the first time

She cradled the bundle of joy as Adrian also cooed over the newborn and Ginger posted a photo on Instagram. Her heartwarming caption read: "Snuggling my cousin's new baby all weekend made my heart swell," before adding: "We love you little guy."

