BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt absent from show amid new chapter in personal life
BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt absent from show amid new personal chapter

The journalist turned 62 on Wednesday

Charlie Stayt on BBC Breakfast
Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 hours ago
BBC Breakfast star Charlie Stayt was missing from his usual place on the red sofa on Thursday. The journalist usually hosts the show alongside Naga Munchetty from Thursday to Saturday but was replaced by weekend presenter Roger Johnson, who regularly steps in when the main hosts are off. 

Charlie's absence comes just a day after the broadcaster marked a new chapter as he turned 62. Since Charlie likes to keep his personal life private and keeps off of social media, we don't know how exactly the presenter marked the special occasion. Although, we've no doubt the star celebrated with his wife Anne, and their two children, Jake and Phoebe. 

Roger Johnson and Naga Munchetty© BBC
Roger Johnson stood in for Charlie Stayt on Thursday

It's thought that Charlie and Anne, who wed in 1995, live in Twickenham, despite the BBC Breakfast studio's relocation from London to Salford in Manchester in 2012. 

The pair recently made headlines after it was reported that they are facing bankruptcy and have been served with a notice from HMRC.

Charlie Stayt on the set of BBC Breakfast© James Stack
Charlie is reportedly facing bankruptcy

According to a report by The Sun, the couple have found themselves £6,409 in debt after filing their company's accounts in December. Charlie and Anne are both listed as directors for Stayt Accounts, a TV and broadcasting firm. 

The BBC has declined to comment on the reports, saying that they are a "personal matter" for the journalist. 

Charlie Stayt, Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast© BBC/James Stack
Charlie usually hosts the show alongside Naga Munchetty

Charlie has been a regular fixture on the BBC since joining Breakfast back in 2006. While he started as a relief presenter, Charlie was soon promoted to Friday to Sunday host before eventually becoming a weekend presenter in 2008. 

In 2014, Naga joined Charlie in the line-up of main presenters and the pair often poke fun at each other during their shows, with viewers often praising their banter. 

Bill Turnbull, Louise Minchin, Naga Munchetty, Charlie Stayt© BBC
Naga joined the BBC Breakfast line-up in 2014

Naga commented on their on-screen chemistry back in 2020 when responding to a social media post from House of Games host Richard Osman that read: "Like all great TV couples, I think Charlie and Naga have a special form of telepathy. The sort of telepathy where you whisper answers to each other."

Confirming Richard's theory, Naga replied "YES," alongside three laughing face emojis. 

Both Charlie and Naga have early wake-up calls for when they're hosting the show. Sharing his morning routine in a previous interview with RadioTimes.com, Charlie said: "I refuse to snooze. As soon as the alarm goes off, I am up. The other thing is, I embrace the siesta. It’s become a big thing for me. I sort of sit down in the afternoon and consciously do nothing. No snooze and have a siesta, that’s the formula."

The line-up of BBC Breakfast presenters

Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast© BBC
  1. Charlie Stayt

    The journalist joined BBC Breakfast back in 2006 and now hosts the show alongside Naga Munchetty from Thursday to Saturday. Prior to joining the BBC, Charlie was the principal anchor of Five News, fronting the programme's 9/11 coverage and Millennium celebrations.
  2. Naga Munchetty

    The presenter joined the line-up of main presenters in 2014. Before landing a role on BBC Breakfast, she appeared on BBC World News, as well as BBC Two's weekday financial affairs programme, Working Lunch.
  3. Sally Nugent

    Sally has been a main presenter on the show since 2021, replacing Louise Minchin following her departure after 20 years. Sally previously worked as a sports presenter on the show and covered various major sporting events for the BBC, including Emma Raducanu's historic victory in the US Open tennis championship in 2021.
  4. Jon Kay

    The newsreader and journalist took over from Dan Walker following his exit in 2022. He previously worked as a news correspondent for BBC News at Six and covered major events such as the 2012 London Olympics and the 2015 general election campaign.
  5. Carol Kirkwood

    Carol is the show's main weather presenter and has been waking up the nation with the weather forecast on the BBC for 30 years.
  6. Nina Warhurst

    Nina is the show's main business presenter, having taken over from Steph McGovern in 2020. She often fills in as an anchor on the red sofa when the main hosts are absent.
  7.  Ben Thompson

    Ben is a relief presenter and regularly stands in for the main hosts when they are away from the red sofa. He can also be seen on BBC News.
  8. John Watson

    John is a sports presenter and has been working for the BBC since 2012, providing viewers will all the latest sports news and stories.

