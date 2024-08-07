Strictly Come Dancing 2024: start date, contestants, controversy and more

Strictly Come Dancing is returning this year and celebrating its very special 20th year anniversary. From the celebrity line-up to the start date, here's everything to know about the return of the hit show…

When is Strictly back?

Fans of the hit show can likely expect that the show will kick things off with the launch show around mid-September, with the first live show following either one or two weeks later - which is the usual format for the series. Contestants will begin to be voted out from week two.

Who is taking part?

While we don't have the full line-up of celebrity contestants yet, we know several stars that will be taking part including Pete Wicks, Tasha Ghouri, comedian Chris McCausland, JLS star JB Gill, the Go Compare man himself Wynne Evans, Morning Live star Dr Punam Krishan and more. Check out our live updates for all of the latest info!

© BBC Tasha Ghouri is among the new contestants

Which pros are returning?

Fans will be thrilled to hear that Amy Dowden will be back on Strictly as a pro dancer following her taking a year off while undergoing chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer. The fan favourite pro will also be joined by Aljaz Skorjanec, who confirmed his return for the 20th anniversary after quitting the series 2022.

They will also be joined by Dianne Buswell, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Vito Coppola, Karen Hauer, Lauren Oakley, Neil Jones and more!

© Shutterstock Amy is returning to Strictly

Strictly's 2024 controversy

The lead-up to the show hasn't been ideal for the BBC following the investigation into Giovanni Pernice's behaviour in the training room as well as Graziano di Prima's firing for gross misconduct.

The two controversies have led to several celebrity contestants as well as crew members come forward to share their own difficult experiences with Strictly, with Will Young, Will Bailey, Laura Whitmore and Amanda Abbington coming forward to share their experiences.

Graziano di Prima and Giovanni Pernice have both been let go from the show

A crew member also recently anonymously came forward, telling the BBC that he quit after a celebrity shouted in his face. He said: "He was shouting and he was so close up in my face, I had to close my eyes as his spit flecks were hitting me. The fact it was in front of everyone made me feel awful and helpless. People were stopping in the corridor to catch a glimpse of what was happening.

"I remember thinking that this was it, and I couldn't take it anymore. It was the final straw for me."

Rule changes

Following complaints about behaviour during rehearsals, the BBC has confirmed that members of the production will act as chaperones while couples train together. The statement read: "Concerns that have arisen in recent months have been fundamentally about training and rehearsals," the BBC said in a statement. "The actions we announce today are designed to address that.

© BBC/Guy Levy Strictly Come Dancing's Craig Revel Horwood to return as a judge

"As a matter of course, the BBC and BBC Studios takes duty of care extremely seriously and our processes on the show are updated every year, and we will continue to keep this under constant review. It is always important to look at whether there is more we should do."