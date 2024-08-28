Inside The Handmaid's Tale cast's love lives

Since 2017, Yvonne has been married to actor and producer Tim Loden, who has appeared in episodes of Bloodlines and most recently, the 2019 horror film, Making Monsters.

The couple, who first met on the set of Chuck in 2009, tied the knot in the summer of 2017 in Northern California before going on to welcome three children together.

Their first son, William, arrived in October 2018 and was followed by two more boys in December 2021 and December 2023, respectively.

Yvonne took to Instagram to announce the birth of their third baby, whose name hasn't been publicly revealed. "Our third little (big!) boy thundered into the world at lightning speed, thank goodness Tim was there to catch our boy jussstttt as our amazing team made it into our home to help. Such an unreal, intense, amazing experience I will never forget," penned the proud mum. "Welcome my baby boy, we have been waiting for you & love you sooooo much."