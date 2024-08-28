Inside The Handmaid's Tale cast's love lives

It's safe to say love is complicated for the residents of Gilead in The Handmaid's Tale, which is returning with its sixth season next year.
But what about their off-screen counterparts? Keep reading for all we know about the cast's love lives.
Elisabeth Moss
Elisabeth remains very private about her personal life, so it's not known who her current partner is. In 2019, the actress confirmed she was in a relationship and in January this year, revealed her first pregnancy.
The 42-year-old was previously married to Saturday Night Live alum, Fred Armisen, whom she met in 2009 through her Mad Men co-star, Jon Hamm. The former couple had a whirlwind romance and tied the knot the same year they got together. The pair divorced after eight months, finalizing their divorce in May 2011.
Yvonne Strahovski
Since 2017, Yvonne has been married to actor and producer Tim Loden, who has appeared in episodes of Bloodlines and most recently, the 2019 horror film, Making Monsters.
The couple, who first met on the set of Chuck in 2009, tied the knot in the summer of 2017 in Northern California before going on to welcome three children together.
Their first son, William, arrived in October 2018 and was followed by two more boys in December 2021 and December 2023, respectively.
Yvonne took to Instagram to announce the birth of their third baby, whose name hasn't been publicly revealed. "Our third little (big!) boy thundered into the world at lightning speed, thank goodness Tim was there to catch our boy jussstttt as our amazing team made it into our home to help. Such an unreal, intense, amazing experience I will never forget," penned the proud mum. "Welcome my baby boy, we have been waiting for you & love you sooooo much."
Ann Dowd
Since 1984, Ann has been married to actor, director and writer Lawrence Arancio, who viewers may recognise as Raymond Sackler in Dopesick. The 72-year-old has also appeared in episodes of Bull and Law & Order.
The couple, who live in New York, share three children: Liam, Emily and Trust.
Both Ann and Lawrence coach acting at CAP21, a musical theatre training conservatory in New York City, where Lawrence is the Chair of the Acting Department.
Madeline Brewer
Madeline is engaged to cinematographer Jack Thompson-Roylance, who popped the question in January earlier this year in New York.
The actress shared a few snaps from the special day on Instagram in July. The 32-year-old penned in the caption: "A few shots from our gorgeous day with @jennyandersonphoto in the park at 73rd (where in January @deadbeatjack proposed and then we went to Bemelmans and drank martinis and I cried a lot).
"Thank you Jenny for capturing a bit of the magic of being so madly in love with your best friend that you're gonna MARRY 'em (or maybe not if he doesn't keep his mustache. Time will tell)," she wrote, adding: "I love you, Jack."
The couple have been together since October 2022.
O-T Fagbenle
While he may be Elisabeth's on-screen husband, in real life O-T likes to keep his relationships private, so it's not known whether he is married or has children.
Max Minghella
While he was previously in a relationship with actress Elle Fanning, Max's current relationship status is unknown. In April last year, the 38-year-old was spotted on a dog walk in Los Angeles with a mystery brunette but hasn't confirmed the romance.
Bradley Whitford
Bradley is married to actress Amy Landecker, who is perhaps best known for playing Sarah Pfefferman in the comedy-drama series Transparent, and Nancy Costello in Your Honor. She also starred alongside her husband in The Handmaid's Tale, playing Mrs MacKenzie for three episodes.
The actors first met on the set of Transparent in 2014 and began dating the following summer. Four years later, they tied the knot at the Santa Barbara courthouse.
Referencing their characters, Bradley shared the news on social media. "In a shocking, totally unearned plot twist, Commander Lawrence married Mrs. McKenzie today in Santa Barbara," penned the 64-year-old. "The shark may have been jumped, but the couple is thrilled."
Before his relationship with Amy, Bradley was married to actress Jane Kaczmarek for 16 years, ending in 2009. The former couple have three children together, Mary, 21, Frances, 26, and George, 24.
Samira Wiley
Samira's love story with her wife, writer Lauren Morelli, began on the set of Netflix's Orange is the New Black, when the former played Poussey Washington on the show while the latter was lead writer.
While they were initially just friends, as Lauren was married at the time, things later turned romantic after the writer divorced her husband. The pair became engaged in October 2016 and tied the knot the following March in Palm Springs.
In April 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named George Elizabeth. The news was revealed on Mother's Day in an Instagram post shared by Samira.
"Happy 1st Mother's Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child — our gorgeous daughter, George," penned the actress, adding: "Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother's Day two ladies could ask for."