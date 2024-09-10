David Muir settles into new home away from home — check out his latest setting

David Muir is settling comfortably into his new digs for the next couple days as he takes his leave from ABC News' studios in NYC, from which he usually hosts World News Tonight, 20/20, and other breaking news specials.

Instead, the 50-year-old journalist will be in Philadelphia, moderating the upcoming and highly anticipated Presidential Debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

The debate airs tonight, September 10, at 9 PM EST on ABC and will be moderated by David and his colleague Linsey Davis, who anchors the weekend edition of World News Tonight as well as Good Morning America from time to time.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: David Muir's glimpse into his lavish home

A new video was shared by ABC News from a segment of World News Tonight that showed the anchor reporting live from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, where the debate will be held.

"Good evening tonight from Philadelphia," David said, with the cameras showcasing the intimate studio space that had been created for the debate. No live audience will be present, just the two moderators and the two candidates.

"The stakes could not be higher," he asserted, emphasizing that support for the two candidates was split down the middle, with Trump and Harris each commanding a 49 percent in a recent poll and the race is currently "tied."

MORE: David Muir supported by famous colleagues and friends as he marks emotional milestone with family photo

"The candidates will meet for the first time on this stage with new audience in the room, a very intimate setting," he shared, with a pan shot of the space showing a small studio, bathed in black and blue hues, featuring two podiums for the candidates and a table for the moderators with small telescreens.

© Getty Images The venue for the debate, the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Words from the constitution are etched into screens beside the podiums, as well as being reflected through the lights on the walls behind as well.

MORE: David Muir shares rare personal update during time away from ABC studio as fans send praise

This debate will mark the first time Vice President Harris and former POTUS Trump will actually come face to face, and the first Presidential debate for the former, whose run for Presidency was confirmed at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago last month after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

© Getty Images This is VP Kamala Harris' first Presidential debate

While David was present for the first debate that took place between Biden and Trump back in June, which ultimately contributed to Biden's decision to not pursue the candidacy for a second term, he simply acted as an ABC contributor for the night.

MORE: GMA anchors' off-screen relationships revealed — more on Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, David Muir, and their co-hosts

June's Presidential Debate was hosted by CNN, moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. Meanwhile, on October 1, Harris and Trump's running mates, Tim Walz and JD Vance respectively, will face off for a Vice Presidential Debate of their own.

© Getty Images This is the total seventh Presidential debate for former POTUS Trump

The two VP candidates will go head to head in a debate held by CBS News after they accepted the network's invitation to host, slated for October 1. It is the first time they will debate, and possibly the last, before November 5's election. CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell and CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan will moderate.