Katie Holmes reunites with Dawson's Creek co-star in sweet new photo amid exciting career moment

It was a big night for Katie Holmes on Tuesday as the actress's new Broadway show, Our Town, made its highly-anticipated premiere at New York's Barrymore Theatre – and one of her Dawson's Creek co-stars was in the audience!

Katie was joined by Nina Repeta, who played her on-screen sister Bessie in the popular teen drama.

Marking their reunion on her Instagram Stories, Katie shared a black-and-white photo of the pair as she thanked Nina for her support. "Thank you Nina for coming to see @outrownbroadway," penned the 45-year-old. "A mini Dawson's Creek reunion."

© @katieholmes/Instagram Katie Holmes was reunited with her Dawson's Creek co-star Nina Repeta on Tuesday

Katie starred as Joey Potter for the show's six seasons, from 1998 to 2003, alongside James Van Der Beek as Dawson Leery, Joshua Jackson as Pacey Witter and Michelle Williams as Jen Lindley.

While Katie's new photo will no doubt spark fans' hopes of a reboot, the actress has previously said that she wouldn't reprise her character in the future.

"I'm so grateful for that experience," she told ScreenRant in 2022.

© Getty Images Katie got her start on the hit TV show Dawson's Creek

On whether she and the cast would want to revisit their characters at a later age, she said: "We've definitely talked about it over the years, but I feel like that show captured that time period and that time in all of our lives. So I think it's great that you are nostalgic for it. So am I. But it's like, do we want to see them not at that age? I don't know. I don't think [so]. We all decided we don't actually."

While she won't be reprising her Dawson's Creek role anytime soon, Katie will be busy with her starring role in Our Town for the next few months.

She'll be playing Mrs Wevv in the much-anticipated show, starring alongside four-time Emmy Award winner Jim Parsons and Zoey Deutch (Set It Up) in the production of Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning classic.

© Getty Images Katie Holmes and her Our Town co-stars

The official synopsis reads: "In Wilder's timeless tale of a small town, a stage manager narrates the daily lives of its locals, depicts a childhood friendship turn into marriage, and sets the stage for magnificent truths of what it means to be alive. Don't miss this strictly limited engagement of an essential American classic."