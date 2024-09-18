The Gilded Age cast reunites ahead of season three

Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson and Denée Benton reunited on Sunday night at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Swapping their corsets, top hats and tails for red carpet gowns and exquisitely tailored suits, the cast walked the purple carpet at the Peacock Theater, before heading to the HBO & Max reception at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

While the cast has been spending a lot of time shooting season three on set, Sunday marked a milestone evening for The Gilded Age, with the period drama nominated in six different categories. The show may have gone home empty-handed but there's no denying its soaring popularity, especially with new episodes on the way.

Taking to Instagram, Morgan – aka George Russell – shared snaps alongside Louisa and Denée. "We had fun pretending to be at the Emmys," he quipped in the caption. Later in the night, the actor was also photographed beside his co-star Carrie, and her husband Tracy Letts at HBO's VIP reception.

© Instagram Lily Cowles, Christine Baranski, Meryl Streep and Louisa Jacobson posed for a selfie

As for Louisa – aka Marian Brook – the actress, who was joined by her mother Meryl Streep, met up with Christine Baranski and her daughter, Lily Cowles, after walking the carpet with Morgan and Denée. Posting several highlights from the night, she wrote: "Emmys After Party was fun. #9 is @deneebenton stealing Hacks’ Emmys because she wanted to manifest, and #8 is the loving embrace Marian will never get from Aunt Agnes. Bye LA what a weekend! Thank you @streamonmax @hbo @gildedagehbo

In recent months, the stars of The Gilded Age have been spending a lot of time together, after commencing production on series three. On July 8, Louisa marked their return with a reel from hair and makeup. Documenting her transformation into Marian, the star penned: "FIRST DAY OF @gildedagehbo. SEASON 3. LET'S GO."

Currently, a specific release date is yet to be announced, however, it has been confirmed that the show will return in 2025. In addition, a first look has been shared on Instagram, as well as some exciting casting news.

In June, The Gilded Age's social media account confirmed that Phylicia Rashad, Jordan Donica, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Victoria Clark had all signed on.

The Gilded Age reveals first look at season three

Phylicia Rashad, known for Empire, will portray Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland – "a woman from a prominent family in Newport with ties dating back to the American Revolution who has high standards and an occasionally sharp tongue."

Jordan Donica, who has appeared in Blue Bloods, is billed as Elizabeth's son, Dr. William Kirkland. Meanwhile, Mr Robot's Brian Stokes Mitchell has been cast as Elizabeth's husband and pastor, Frederick Kirkland.

As for Victoria Clark, the Almost Family alum joins as Joan Carlton, a woman from "the old money side of New York high society."

More recently, a second casting announcement was revealed in August. It stated that Presumed Innocent star Bill Camp, Only Murders in the Building actress Andrea Martin and Nurse Jackie's Merritt Wever will also feature. They are joined by Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), LisaGay Hamilton (The Dropout), Paul Alexander Nolan (Hudson & Rex) and Hattie Morahan (Fool Me Once), according to Variety.