Cat Deeley interrupts This Morning with exciting baby announcement

Cat Deeley shared an exciting announcement with This Morning viewers on Tuesday, revealing that a member of the team had welcomed an adorable baby boy.

The presenter, who co-hosts the ITV show with Ben Shephard, revealed that their Deputy Editor Emma had become a mum for the second time with the arrival of her son, Arthur.

Cat told viewers: "Our This Morning family has just got a little bit bigger. We are very happy to announce that our deputy editor Emma and her husband Andrew have just welcomed the beautiful Arthur Jude Dagnell."

© ITV How adorable is baby Arthur?

Chiming in, Ben commented on the baby's cute name. "What a gorgeous name," he said before sharing details of Arthur's arrival: "Arthur was born last Monday, weighing 7lbs and 1 ounce."

Given an update on Emma and her newborn, he went on: "Mum and baby are both doing well and Arthur is already best friends with his big sister Mia."

Baby Arthur with his sister Mia

Sharing her eagerness to meet the little boy, Cat added: "We're sending lots of love. I can't wait. I definitely want to give him a munch and a bit of a sniff at the same time."

Emma isn't the only member of the This Morning family who has welcomed a new arrival in recent months. Sian Welby gave birth to her first daughter, Ruby, back in June. The Capital Breakfast host shares her little girl with her fiancé Jake Beckett.

© Instagram Sian welcomed her baby girl Ruby this summer

Appearing on This Morning in July, Sian expressed her joy at becoming a mum. "I'm tired. I'm delirious, but it is the best thing I've ever done," she said. "I'm just absolutely over the moon. I'm in love. I'm loving every second, despite it being absolute carnage at times."

Both Cat and Ben are also doting parents and often reference their children while hosting This Morning. Cat shares her two sons, Milo, eight, and James, six, with her husband of 12 years, comedian and presenter Patrick Kielty. The pair, who first met when they presented Fame Academy together in 2002, live in Hampstead, London.

© David M. Benett Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley attend a private dinner in celebration of the Carolyn Murphy and cheekfrills collaboration

Meanwhile, Ben is a proud dad of two and shares his sons Sam, 19, and Jack, 17 with his wife Annie. The pair, who have been married for 20 years, live in Richmond.

Earlier this year, Ben revealed that he and Annie had marked an emotional parenting milestone as they sent their eldest son off to university.

© Instagram Ben's son Sam recently headed off to university

Chatting with Lorraine Kelly as she prepared to hand over to Ben and Cat on This Morning, the former Good Morning Britain star revealed that Sam had started his first term at university in September. After showing a sweet picture of the teenager with his mum, Ben revealed: "She was better than I was to be fair, I was really, really emotional about it.

"But he's doing great, thank you. Lots of people have been asking about it."