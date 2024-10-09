Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Former Good Morning America anchor breaks silence to reveal new role with rival network
GOOD MORNING AMERICA - Beginning MONDAY, FEB. 22 news anchor Amy Robach reports from Africa for GMA ON SAFARI (7-9am, ET) on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network, which will be LIVE from Tanzania's Ngorongoro Crater. On TUESDAY, FEB. 23 viewers will also be able to experience the GMA ON SAFARI event on Walt Disney Television via Getty ImagesNEWS.COM/VR and their mobile devices where they can get a 360 degree view of the stunning landscape. ROB MARCIANO, AMY ROBACH, GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS© Getty Images

Rob Marciano was a meteorologist with ABC News for nearly a decade

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Rob Marciano has finally returned to social media and broken his silence on reports of his departure from ABC News to reveal where he has once again found his footing.

The 56-year-old meteorologist was reportedly terminated from his former network amid allegations of making his co-workers feel "uncomfortable" not long after his separation from ex-wife Eryn Marciano.

However, after months away from social media, he made his comeback with an Instagram post to reveal that he was officially a part of the CBS News team and was already full throttle.

He shared a snap of himself taken while on the air, reporting from Tampa, Florida before the dreaded Hurricane Milton makes landfall in the state, at the same time his former co-workers from ABC News are also reporting from Florida.

"Back to work… be safe Florida," Rob simply captioned the photo, featuring him wearing a CBS News jacket and adding the hashtag for the network as well.

Fans reacted with positivity upon seeing him back on their screens and their feeds, leaving comments like: "Rob!!!!!! Looks like I'm changing stations. Welcome back," and: "WOOT!!! So happy you are back! We missed you!" as well as: "Yay! So happy you're back! Be safe!" plus: "Have missed seeing you. Glad you're on the job again."

Rob Marciano shares a snapshot of his new job with CBS News while in Florida reporting on Hurricane Milton, posted on Instagram© Instagram
Rob shared a snapshot of his new job with CBS News while in Florida reporting on Hurricane Milton

While Rob never confirmed the circumstances under which he left ABC, a report from journalist Oliver Darcy in his Status newsletter last week seemingly confirmed that he had joined CBS News. His bio now also lists him as a "CBS News National Weather Correspondent."

Rob joined ABC News in 2014 and appeared frequently on both Good Morning America and World News Tonight with David Muir. In 2022, he was reportedly banned from the New York studios after his alleged behavior came to late, and it was reported that he had been fired officially this past May.

Rob Marciano GMA© Getty Images
Rob joined ABC News in July of 2014

Swetha Sharma, a former colleague of Rob's, previously spoke with People about the claims, saying: "He was nice but that also wasn't everyone's experience with him. There were always stories about him about his temper. No one that worked with him or witnessed his behavior is surprised by any of this."

Back in September, in a since deleted post, Rob shared with his followers that he was moving from his periods working with GMA Weekends as their meteorologist to focus on just the weekdays, so as to spend more time with his two kids, son Mason and daughter Madelynn.

GOOD MORNING AMERICA - The 53rd CMA Award Nominations were announced today, 8/28/19 live, and Rob Gronkowski speaks out about his NFL retirement, on "Good Morning America" (Walt Disney Television/Lorenzo Bevilaqua) ROB MARCIANO© Getty Images
He was often featured in weather segments on GMA and World News Tonight

"This month marks the start of my 10th year with ABC News, and I couldn't be more pumped to continue this journey with all of you," he penned. "I always dreamed of working for this network as a kid, and my children are equally psyched that I will now be home most weekends!"

Rob Marciano poses for a photograph with son Mason and daughter Madelynn on the latter's birthday, shared on Instagram© Instagram
The TV anchor is a dad-of-two, sharing his kids with ex-wife Eryn

"I'll continue doing what I'm doing, contributing across all shows and platforms Mon-Fri, while getting more quality time with my kiddos. My thanks to the bosses who listened and made this work-life balance possible. I'm also grateful for an exciting new project with NatGeo that has me exploring some very very cool stuff… more to come!"

GMA presenters at a glance

GMA presenters

Robin Roberts

Started her career as a sports anchor for local television, becoming GMA co-anchor in 2005.

George Stephanopolous

Served as White House communications director during the Bill Clinton administration, joining GMA as political commentator in 2009.

Ginger Zee

Chief meteorologist and chief climate correspondent for ABC News, joining GMA in 2013.

Michael Strahan

Started his career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, joining the show in 2016.

Lara Spencer

Correspondent for Nightline and ABC News, and television producer for her own DuffKat Media, joining GMA in 2011.

