Former Good Morning America anchor breaks silence to reveal new role with rival network

Rob Marciano has finally returned to social media and broken his silence on reports of his departure from ABC News to reveal where he has once again found his footing.

The 56-year-old meteorologist was reportedly terminated from his former network amid allegations of making his co-workers feel "uncomfortable" not long after his separation from ex-wife Eryn Marciano.

However, after months away from social media, he made his comeback with an Instagram post to reveal that he was officially a part of the CBS News team and was already full throttle.

He shared a snap of himself taken while on the air, reporting from Tampa, Florida before the dreaded Hurricane Milton makes landfall in the state, at the same time his former co-workers from ABC News are also reporting from Florida.

"Back to work… be safe Florida," Rob simply captioned the photo, featuring him wearing a CBS News jacket and adding the hashtag for the network as well.

Fans reacted with positivity upon seeing him back on their screens and their feeds, leaving comments like: "Rob!!!!!! Looks like I'm changing stations. Welcome back," and: "WOOT!!! So happy you are back! We missed you!" as well as: "Yay! So happy you're back! Be safe!" plus: "Have missed seeing you. Glad you're on the job again."

© Instagram Rob shared a snapshot of his new job with CBS News while in Florida reporting on Hurricane Milton

While Rob never confirmed the circumstances under which he left ABC, a report from journalist Oliver Darcy in his Status newsletter last week seemingly confirmed that he had joined CBS News. His bio now also lists him as a "CBS News National Weather Correspondent."

Rob joined ABC News in 2014 and appeared frequently on both Good Morning America and World News Tonight with David Muir. In 2022, he was reportedly banned from the New York studios after his alleged behavior came to late, and it was reported that he had been fired officially this past May.

© Getty Images Rob joined ABC News in July of 2014

Swetha Sharma, a former colleague of Rob's, previously spoke with People about the claims, saying: "He was nice but that also wasn't everyone's experience with him. There were always stories about him about his temper. No one that worked with him or witnessed his behavior is surprised by any of this."

Back in September, in a since deleted post, Rob shared with his followers that he was moving from his periods working with GMA Weekends as their meteorologist to focus on just the weekdays, so as to spend more time with his two kids, son Mason and daughter Madelynn.

© Getty Images He was often featured in weather segments on GMA and World News Tonight

"This month marks the start of my 10th year with ABC News, and I couldn't be more pumped to continue this journey with all of you," he penned. "I always dreamed of working for this network as a kid, and my children are equally psyched that I will now be home most weekends!"

© Instagram The TV anchor is a dad-of-two, sharing his kids with ex-wife Eryn

"I'll continue doing what I'm doing, contributing across all shows and platforms Mon-Fri, while getting more quality time with my kiddos. My thanks to the bosses who listened and made this work-life balance possible. I'm also grateful for an exciting new project with NatGeo that has me exploring some very very cool stuff… more to come!"