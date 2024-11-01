The X Factor: where are all of the winners now?

Steve won the show 20 years ago in it's first ever season, beating runner-ups G4 as a member of the Over 25s category, with Simon Cowell as a mentor. He held the highest number of votes record for five years before Joe McElderry's win a few years later.





He went on to criticise Simon Cowell, claiming that he was dropped from his record label after refusing to "play the game," and writing about his experience in his 2014 memoir Getting Over the X. He released an album, Forgotten Man, in 2014 - but recently resurfaced after he was photographed performing as a local restaurant.





Posting a snap of himself onto Instagram, he captioned the post: "Just had a call from a journalist friend of mine. (One of the good ones!!). Old fat me is the No1 story on Mail Online!! I did a gig in a friends restaurant. Apparently I’ve changed. My Mrs keeps telling me to get down the gym. I better do it."





Sharing another snap of himself trending in the news, he added: "I won The X Factor 20 years ago and they still have a go a me. A friend told me, 'They don’t shoot at mice they shoot at lions,' If you want a night of quality soul music book me direct. Don't give up."