BBC Breakfast's Jon Kay inundated with congratulations after revealing exciting news away from show

BBC Breakfast star Jon Kay has been inundated with congratulations from fans after sharing an exciting achievement away from the programme.

During Monday's show, the broadcaster revealed that he had been crowned the winner of a pasty bake-off at a village show over the weekend.

Jon, 54, and his co-host Sally Nugent were looking through the day's newspapers when a story about children using their early morning visits to bakery chain Greggs as an excuse for being late to school prompted Jon's announcement.

© @jonkay01/Instagram Jon Kay came first place at a pasty bake-off over the weekend

"Because lots of people like to have a pasty for breakfast, don't they Jon?" asked Sally. "Have you got any pasty-related news to share with everyone at home?"

"I can share some news that I took part in a baking competition over the weekend in a village show," said Jon, prompting a photo of a delicious-looking pasty to be shown on the screen. "That is my cheese and onion pasty," he said.

"You made that?" asked Sally, to which Jon confirmed: "I made it," before revealing that he had nabbed first place in the competition.

© @jonkay01/Instagram Jon's winning cheese and onion pasty

"You might be able to spot a rosette in the bottom left of the picture, Sally," he said.

Amazed by her co-star's exciting achievement, Sally said: "Jon, look at you! Did you win?"

"I won it!" confirmed Jon, adding: "Contrary to my children's speculation, there were other people taking part in it. I think there were ten, maybe 12.

© BBC/James Stack Jon shared his exciting news on BBC Breakfast

"I think the proudest moment of my weekend, my life probably," he added, prompting Sally to congratulate her co-star.

Jon also shared the news with his Instagram followers. Alongside several snaps from the village show, including one of Jon proudly holding his first-place rosette.

In the caption, the journalist penned: "Possibly the proudest moment of my entire life…

"My cheese and onion pasty won first prize in our village show (men’s cooking category - yes, that’s a thing). The looks of absolute astonishment on the faces of my wife and children will never be forgotten."

Fans were quick to congratulate the star in the comments section, with one person writing: "Congratulations Jon," while another added: "Superb! Well done you!"

A third person penned: "Outstanding, well done."

Jon has been a popular fixture on BBC Breakfast since becoming a main host back in 2022, when he took over from Dan Walker.

When he's not on our screens, the journalist presents BBC Radio 4's weekend show, Saturday Live.