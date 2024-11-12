Queen Camilla documentary: Viewers saying the same thing about royal's ITV film

Viewers who tuned into ITV on Monday night have praised Queen Camilla's documentary about domestic violence, Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors.

The 90-minute film follows the royal over one year as she raises awareness of the shocking cases of violence against women, meeting with survivors and change makers who are trying to make progress. The documentary features interviews with victims of domestic abuse, as well as relatives who have lost their loved ones.

WATCH: Did you watch Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors?

Taking to social media, viewers hailed the documentary as "powerful" and "emotional" and praised the Queen for her dedication to the cause, as well as the brave contributors who shared their stories.

One person wrote: "I was in tears during that documentary. Thank you #QueenCamilla for your support. Thank your to all these women speaking out against their abusers and thank to all the persons fighting for their rights and respect."

© ITV Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors follows the Queen as she raises awareness of domestic violence

A second viewer penned: "Such a powerful and emotional documentary #QueenCamilla passion to eradicate #domesticabuse is infectious. The dedication of the charities & organisations is incredible. The strength of survivors is so inspiring," while a third added: "Well done @ITV for your #QueenCamilla documentary on domestic abuse. It’s so sad and this has to change."

In the documentary, Queen Camilla spoke about what drove her to spend the last ten years raising awareness of domestic and sexual violence. She said: "One of the most difficult things about domestic abuse, to understand, it's not the bruises and the black eyes, which, unfortunately you see, through violence, this is something that creeps up very slowly and, far too often, it ends up with women being killed."

© Getty The Queen has spent ten years raising awareness

The 77-year-old continued: "You meet somebody, you think they're wonderful and attractive and love you…and then bit by bit, they start to undermine you. They take away your friends, they take away your family…and then when you start questioning it…these people become very violent."

© Chris Jackson Viewers praised the moving documentary

The film saw Camilla meet with Diana Parkes, whose daughter, Joanna Simpson, was killed by her estranged husband. The Queen said of Diana: "I think she's so strong, because not many people would be able to survive the death of their daughter. I admire her more than I can say."

Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors is available to stream on ITVX.