The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares precious new photo of baby son

The Repair Shop's Will Kirk has shared a precious new photo of his baby son.

While the TV star tends to keep his two children out of the spotlight, Will, 39, made an exception over the weekend, opting to upload an adorable snapshot that showed his baby son's tiny hand.

© Instagram The TV star shared a heart-melting photo of his son's teeny hand

In the picture, Will could be seen holding his hand out, palm side up, whilst also gently cradling his loved one's hand. Although the father-of-two didn't show his baby boy's face, he did include a glimpse of his tot's knitted navy jumper. Adorable!

© Instagram Will and Polly share two children together

In his caption, he wrote: "Morning hand dimples" followed by a red heart emoji.

Will revealed that his wife Polly Snowdon had given birth to a baby boy back in October.

Sharing the news with his followers, he uploaded a photo of his little feet alongside the caption: "Three become four. I'm very proud of my lovely wife for the last 9 months. Mum and baby doing well, including an incredibly excited big sister."

They are yet to reveal their little one's moniker.

The pair are also doting parents to a daughter whom they welcomed in July 2022. "I love her so much," he told HELLO! in a past interview. "I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done I think, having a child."

Following the arrival of the second child, Will and his brood relocated from London to the countryside.

© Instagram The Repair Shop star has moved to the countryside with his family

He made the announcement on social media, writing "Adjusting to life in the country" alongside a snapshot of himself rocking a flat cap and a Barbour jacket. He added the hashtag "bye bye London", confirming the big move had already happened.

Prior to upping sticks, Will and Polly lived in a stunning Wandsworth home where the woodwork expert also ran his own furniture restoration business.

Will and Polly's love story

© Instagram Will and Polly tied the knot in 2022

The couple shared their engagement news in 2020 and tied the knot in August 2022 in a ceremony at Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester.

The pair were forced to postpone their wedding, which was due to be held in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it seems as though their big day was worth the wait as Will described their big day as "the best day of his life".

In March 2022, they confirmed that they were expecting their first child together. News of their second child's arrival, meanwhile, was confirmed in October this year.